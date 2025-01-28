Zelensky on the meeting of the Staff: they discussed the formation of corps in the Armed Forces

During the meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff, the formation of corps in the Armed Forces of Ukraine was discussed. Combat brigades and proper army experience are planned to be scaled up. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening video address, UNN reports.

Report of the Chief of the Command on the front - Donetsk, Kharkiv, the operation in Kursk. I held a meeting with the Chief of Staff. Among the issues was the formation of corps in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. There are specifics on this. We will continue to strengthen our army. We are scaling up combat brigades and proper army experience. Other systemic steps will be possible on the basis of the first brigades identified, and the modernization of the army system has no alternatives - Zelensky said.

He also said that there was a report by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov on communication with partners.

I also held a meeting with our diplomats - the team of the Office and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. We are planning international work for February - meetings and negotiations. Key tasks: unity of partners is the basis of everything, as well as coordination on the European direction. Everyone on the continent should not forget that if global issues are resolved without Europe, this will leave Europe with decisions that most Europeans may not like. This applies, in particular, to the issues of war and peace - the war that Russia started and the peace that we must force Russia to make together. We must do more together for defense and economic growth - Zelensky said.

Addendum

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the changes in management approaches in the Armed Forces, which are outlined in the second point of Ukraine's internal resilience plan, and said that, among other things, they consist of reducing bureaucracy in the army.

He said that generals should be in the trenches.

In October 2024, the Ukrainian Military Pages publication, citing sources , reportedthat the formation of the fourth army corps in the Ukrainian Land Forces was underway.