Zelensky on the meeting of the Staff: they discussed the formation of corps in the Armed Forces

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 98476 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 107685 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 110617 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 131033 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103677 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 135009 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103760 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113427 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116987 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Zelensky on the meeting of the Staff: they discussed the formation of corps in the Armed Forces

Zelensky on the meeting of the Staff: they discussed the formation of corps in the Armed Forces

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27049 views

The meeting of the Supreme Military Council discussed the formation of corps in the Armed Forces and the scaling up of combat brigades. The President also held a meeting on international cooperation and partner unity in February.

During the meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff, the formation of corps in the Armed Forces of Ukraine was discussed. Combat brigades and proper army experience are planned to be scaled up. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening video address, UNN reports.

Report of the Chief of the Command on the front - Donetsk, Kharkiv, the operation in Kursk. I held a meeting with the Chief of Staff. Among the issues was the formation of corps in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. There are specifics on this. We will continue to strengthen our army. We are scaling up combat brigades and proper army experience. Other systemic steps will be possible on the basis of the first brigades identified, and the modernization of the army system has no alternatives 

- Zelensky said.

He also said that there was a report by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov on communication with partners.

I also held a meeting with our diplomats - the team of the Office and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. We are planning international work for February - meetings and negotiations. Key tasks: unity of partners is the basis of everything, as well as coordination on the European direction. Everyone on the continent should not forget that if global issues are resolved without Europe, this will leave Europe with decisions that most Europeans may not like. This applies, in particular, to the issues of war and peace - the war that Russia started and the peace that we must force Russia to make together. We must do more together for defense and economic growth 

- Zelensky said.

Addendum

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the changes in management approaches in the Armed Forces, which are outlined in the second point of Ukraine's internal resilience plan, and said that, among other things, they consist of reducing bureaucracy in the army.

He said that generals should be in the trenches.

In October 2024, the Ukrainian Military Pages publication, citing sources , reportedthat the formation of the fourth army corps in the Ukrainian Land Forces was underway. 

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics

