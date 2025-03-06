The leader of Ukraine met with the King of Belgium: what was agreed upon
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine met with King Philippe of Belgium to discuss the end of the war and the return of deported children. Zelensky thanked Belgium for its support over the three years of war.
"Held a meeting with the King of Belgium Philippe". This was reported by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, as reported by UNN.
Details
During this meeting, the prospects for ending the war and the return of illegally deported Ukrainian children by the terrorist country were discussed.
I count on His Majesty's assistance in the return of illegally deported and displaced Ukrainian children by russia
The head of state expressed gratitude to Belgium for supporting Ukraine during three years of full-scale war and noted the important role of this country in international efforts to establish a just peace.
Thank you, Belgium, for your support during three years of full-scale Russian aggression and your position on achieving a just and lasting peace in Ukraine
Belgium has postponed the start of F-16 deliveries to Ukraine until 2026 - Prime Minister06.03.25, 16:01 • 116848 views