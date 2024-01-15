Zelensky meets with the President of Switzerland
Kyiv • UNN
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held an official meeting with President of Switzerland Viola Amherd. Zelenskyy is on a working visit to Switzerland to attend the Davos Forum.
Details
Thus, an official meeting between Zelensky and Amherd took place.
The Ukrainian anthem was played at the meeting of the presidents.
Addendum
It was reported that Zelenskyy arrived in Switzerland today on a working visit. There, he will, among other things, take part in a forum in Davos to discuss the Ukrainian Formula for Peace.