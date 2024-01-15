Zelensky meets with the President of Switzerland

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Swiss President Viola Amherd, reports UNN.

Thus, an official meeting between Zelensky and Amherd took place.

The Ukrainian anthem was played at the meeting of the presidents.

It was reported that Zelenskyy arrived in Switzerland today on a working visit. There, he will, among other things, take part in a forum in Davos to discuss the Ukrainian Formula for Peace.