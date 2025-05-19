Zelensky instructed to expand the negotiating group after negotiations in Istanbul

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, after holding a meeting after the Ukrainian-Russian negotiations in Istanbul, instructed to form a permanent expanded national negotiating group, which he announced on Monday in social networks, writes UNN.

Details

According to the President, he held a meeting regarding our diplomatic work to end the war and establish a real, reliable peace. I listened to the participants of the negotiations in Istanbul and negotiations with international partners.

Instructed to form a permanent expanded national negotiating group the President reported.

Zelenskyy on Istanbul: all attempts at Russian threats were rejected, Ukraine is not afraid of direct negotiations with Russia and is ready for a meeting at the level of leaders