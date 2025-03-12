Zelensky held a technological Stake regarding long-range drones: details
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine held a meeting regarding Ukrainian drones and long-range strikes. They discussed increasing the capabilities of weapons to overcome electronic warfare and air defense, increasing production, and investments.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the technological Staff, during which, in particular, they analyzed the use of long-range drones recently. Zelenskyy said this in his evening address, reports UNN.
Details
I held a Staff meeting today – a technological Staff meeting. First of all – regarding our drones and long-range strikes by Ukrainian drones. We analyzed the use recently: the quality of strikes, the results of use, the most effective drone models. There were both military and government officials, and, most importantly, our drone and other weapons manufacturers. We managed to discuss many technical details today. The key thing is to increase the ability of our weapons to overcome Russian EW and air defense
He also noted that they also discussed how to increase production even more.
We still need contracts, funding, and investments from our partners. Manufacturers offered specific technological solutions. In ten days, we will return to these issues, and we need answers to everything that was said today. Our Ukrainian drone production and constant modernization of drones is one of the key parts of the system of deterring Russia, which is needed to guarantee Ukraine's security in the long term, and it will also be our international advantage – how we can export security after this war
According to him, Ukrainian partners are already showing great interest in Ukrainian developments.
Ukrainians have shown in this war how much drones can do to protect positions and save people's lives, and have shown how important it is to constantly develop the unmanned component. Of course, this will be our economic advantage in relations with other partners, in particular. But after the war. Now we need to significantly increase the effectiveness of the use of Ukrainian weapons, and everything that will be achieved for Ukrainian security now will work for Ukraine for years and decades
Recall
The Russian Ministry of Defense stated that on the night of March 11, the country was allegedly attacked by hundreds of Ukrainian drones, and that 337 of them were allegedly shot down.