Zelensky explains why Ukraine can't reinforce brigades in total

Kyiv  •  UNN

President Zelenskyy explained that Ukraine could not fully reinforce its brigades due to the slow arrival of aid packages from the United States. Ukraine expects all the voted packages to be delivered in order to firmly resist Russian aggression.

Ukraine cannot  fully strengthen the Ukrainian brigades to stand firm against Russia, because the aid packages that were voted in the United States are very slow to “go”.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with NBC News, according to a correspondent of UNN .

There is a positive side, there is the decision of the Congress, but there is also a negative side, that we are still waiting for all the packages that have been voted on in Ukraine. The negative side is that these packages and processes are very slow, so we cannot yet fully strengthen our brigades so that they can, I'm not talking about the advantage on the battlefield against Russia, because they have enough equipment and various means, but we say that in order to stand firm

- Zelensky said.

Therefore, the President emphasized that Ukraine is looking forward to all the packages that have been voted for.  

In July, Zelensky reported that there are 14 brigades in Ukraine, which have been formed for a long time. They are not completely without weapons. Something has begun to arrive, artillery and so on, but it is still a long way to go to a positive result.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Politics

