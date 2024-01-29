ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Zelensky announces the number of the Ukrainian army

Zelensky announces the number of the Ukrainian army

Kyiv  •  UNN

President Zelenskyy said that Ukraine has an army of one million. He noted that between 6.5 and 7.5 million Ukrainians have left the country since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine has a million-strong army. He said this in an interview with the German TV channel ARD, an UNN correspondent reports.

We have 880 thousand, we have a million-strong army. And at the same time, we have 30 million people now, 30 million people are working, and maybe even a little more

- Zelensky said.

He noted that it is not known exactly how many people have left since the beginning of the full-scale war, giving a figure in the range of 6.5-7.5 million.

"So we are talking about all the people who are in Ukraine. And they all defend Europe and the world," Zelensky added.

Addendum

Earlier  , Volodymyr Zelenskyy statedthat he did not see the need to mobilize half a million people. 

In July 2022, Oleksiy Reznikov, who was then the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, reportedthat the security and defense sector was supported by more than 1 million people in various structures, including 700,000 people mobilized to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

