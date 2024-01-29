Zelensky announces the number of the Ukrainian army

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine has a million-strong army. He said this in an interview with the German TV channel ARD, an UNN correspondent reports.

We have 880 thousand, we have a million-strong army. And at the same time, we have 30 million people now, 30 million people are working, and maybe even a little more - Zelensky said.

He noted that it is not known exactly how many people have left since the beginning of the full-scale war, giving a figure in the range of 6.5-7.5 million.

"So we are talking about all the people who are in Ukraine. And they all defend Europe and the world," Zelensky added.

Addendum

Earlier , Volodymyr Zelenskyy statedthat he did not see the need to mobilize half a million people.

In July 2022, Oleksiy Reznikov, who was then the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, reportedthat the security and defense sector was supported by more than 1 million people in various structures, including 700,000 people mobilized to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.