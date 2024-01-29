Zelensky announces the number of the Ukrainian army
Kyiv • UNN
President Zelenskyy said that Ukraine has an army of one million. He noted that between 6.5 and 7.5 million Ukrainians have left the country since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine has a million-strong army. He said this in an interview with the German TV channel ARD, an UNN correspondent reports.
We have 880 thousand, we have a million-strong army. And at the same time, we have 30 million people now, 30 million people are working, and maybe even a little more
He noted that it is not known exactly how many people have left since the beginning of the full-scale war, giving a figure in the range of 6.5-7.5 million.
"So we are talking about all the people who are in Ukraine. And they all defend Europe and the world," Zelensky added.
Addendum
Earlier , Volodymyr Zelenskyy statedthat he did not see the need to mobilize half a million people.
In July 2022, Oleksiy Reznikov, who was then the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, reportedthat the security and defense sector was supported by more than 1 million people in various structures, including 700,000 people mobilized to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.