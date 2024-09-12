Zelenska on the Fourth Summit of Ladies and Gentlemen: Physically, there are more of us than last year

The First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska said that the number of participants in the fourth Summit of Ladies and Gentlemen has increased compared to last year, but she is concerned not only with the number but also with the quality of participants, UNN reports citing We Are Ukraine.

"Physically, there are more of us than there were last year, we are gradually growing. But for me, not only quantity is important, but also quality. I am proud that we have such active and productive gentlemen members of our community. We have two very active and bright representatives of Latin America - it's incredible, I think it will be interesting to listen to them, especially because they are immersed in the topics we will be discussing," said Olena Zelenska.

The First Lady noted that representatives of Lithuania, Estonia, Serbia, Denmark, Slovenia, Guatemala, Belize, and Finland had arrived.

Recall

The Fourth Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen will discuss finding solutions to protect children from war-related threats, including abduction, indoctrination and militarization by Russia.