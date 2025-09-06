Zaporizhzhia under attack by enemy drones: hit recorded, fire broke out
Kyiv • UNN
The Russian army attacked Zaporizhzhia with drones, causing a hit and a fire. There is currently no information about casualties.
The Russian army is attacking Zaporizhzhia with drones. As reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, there were hits, a fire broke out, UNN reports.
The enemy is attacking Zaporizhzhia with UAVs. There are hits. A fire broke out
According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, there is currently no information about casualties.
Occupiers attacked civilians in Chernihiv region with drones: one woman killed, another wounded06.09.25, 15:27 • 2406 views