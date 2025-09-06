$41.350.00
Zaporizhzhia under attack by enemy drones: hit recorded, fire broke out

Kyiv • UNN

 • 240 views

The Russian army attacked Zaporizhzhia with drones, causing a hit and a fire. There is currently no information about casualties.

Zaporizhzhia under attack by enemy drones: hit recorded, fire broke out

The Russian army is attacking Zaporizhzhia with drones. As reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, there were hits, a fire broke out, UNN reports.

The enemy is attacking Zaporizhzhia with UAVs. There are hits. A fire broke out 

- Fedorov reported.

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, there is currently no information about casualties.

Occupiers attacked civilians in Chernihiv region with drones: one woman killed, another wounded06.09.25, 15:27 • 2406 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia