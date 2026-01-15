$43.180.08
January 15, 02:15 PM
Cereals, bread, meat, eggs or vegetables: what's next in line for price increases
Exclusive
January 15, 01:18 PM
Emergency in Ukraine's energy sector: what it means for city residents
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
January 15, 08:08 AM
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscope
Exclusive
January 15, 07:52 AM
Frost and snow: what is happening with winter crops in Ukraine
January 15, 06:16 AM
IMF head Georgieva arrives in Kyiv for first visit since 2023
January 15, 02:34 AM
Trump accused Ukraine of hindering a peace agreement with Russia
January 14, 07:44 PM
State of emergency in energy: what it means
January 14, 05:38 PM
Zelenskyy ordered a review of the curfew during extreme cold weather
January 14, 05:29 PM
Emergency declared in Ukraine's energy sector - Zelenskyy
Publications
Exclusives
The Guardian

Yulia Tymoshenko announced the blocking of her accounts and the impossibility of paying bail

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32 views

Yulia Tymoshenko, the leader of "Batkivshchyna", announced the blocking of her bank accounts, which makes it impossible to pay bail. She planned to use the funds received as compensation for political persecution.

Yulia Tymoshenko announced the blocking of her accounts and the impossibility of paying bail

Yulia Tymoshenko, leader of the Batkivshchyna party, announced that she cannot deposit funds for bail in a case she describes as politically motivated persecution. According to the politician, her bank accounts were blocked even before the relevant court decision. She wrote about this on her Facebook page, as reported by UNN.

Details

Tymoshenko noted that she had planned to use funds previously received as compensation for political persecution to pay the bail. However, this is currently impossible due to restricted access to her assets.

Tymoshenko on searches in Batkivshchyna's office: the last time Yanukovych's stormtroopers broke into us this way14.01.26, 12:36 • 2924 views

What is surreal? It's when you plan to pay bail in an openly fabricated political case with money received as compensation for political persecution by a short-sighted "dictator." But you can't do it. Because your accounts were blocked even before the court's decision. That's what the anti-corruption justice of international fraudsters is like

— stated the former prime minister.

Reaction to law enforcement actions

The politician is convinced that such steps are aimed at forcing her to cease political activity or leave the country. She emphasized that she does not intend to stop fighting, despite the pressure.

You, naive ones, probably think that with such primitive steps you will force me to flee or stop fighting. You are very much mistaken

— added Tymoshenko, without specifying who she is currently fighting against.

She added an illustration to her post, depicting her lighting a cigarette from a paper with the inscription "enemies of Ukraine."

Tymoshenko case: prosecutor requests a preventive measure in the form of a UAH 50 million bail15.01.26, 17:28 • 2756 views

Stepan Haftko

