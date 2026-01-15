Yulia Tymoshenko announced the blocking of her accounts and the impossibility of paying bail

Yulia Tymoshenko, leader of the Batkivshchyna party, announced that she cannot deposit funds for bail in a case she describes as politically motivated persecution. According to the politician, her bank accounts were blocked even before the relevant court decision. She wrote about this on her Facebook page, as reported by UNN.

Details

Tymoshenko noted that she had planned to use funds previously received as compensation for political persecution to pay the bail. However, this is currently impossible due to restricted access to her assets.

What is surreal? It's when you plan to pay bail in an openly fabricated political case with money received as compensation for political persecution by a short-sighted "dictator." But you can't do it. Because your accounts were blocked even before the court's decision. That's what the anti-corruption justice of international fraudsters is like — stated the former prime minister.

Reaction to law enforcement actions

The politician is convinced that such steps are aimed at forcing her to cease political activity or leave the country. She emphasized that she does not intend to stop fighting, despite the pressure.

You, naive ones, probably think that with such primitive steps you will force me to flee or stop fighting. You are very much mistaken — added Tymoshenko, without specifying who she is currently fighting against.

She added an illustration to her post, depicting her lighting a cigarette from a paper with the inscription "enemies of Ukraine."

