What will happen to food basket prices - expert's answer
Emergency in Ukraine's energy sector: what it means for city residents
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscope
Frost and snow: what is happening with winter crops in Ukraine
IMF head Georgieva arrives in Kyiv for first visit since 2023
Trump accused Ukraine of hindering a peace agreement with Russia
State of emergency in energy: what it means
Zelenskyy ordered a review of the curfew during extreme cold weather
Emergency declared in Ukraine's energy sector - Zelenskyy
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
Tymoshenko case: prosecutor requests a preventive measure in the form of a UAH 50 million bail

Kyiv • UNN

 • 502 views

The prosecutor filed a motion with the court for a UAH 50 million bail for Yulia Tymoshenko, who is suspected of offering undue benefits to people's deputies. NABU and SAP confirmed the suspicion against the faction leader.

Tymoshenko case: prosecutor requests a preventive measure in the form of a UAH 50 million bail

The prosecutor has already filed a motion with the court to establish a preventive measure in the form of a bail of UAH 50 million for the leader of the Batkivshchyna party, Yulia Tymoshenko, who is suspected of offering undue benefits to people's deputies. This was reported to UNN by SAPO spokeswoman Olha Postoliuk.

The prosecutor filed a motion with the court to apply a preventive measure to the suspect (Tymoshenko - ed.) in the form of a bail of UAH 50 million with the imposition of appropriate procedural obligations.

- reported SAPO.

The court hearing to choose a preventive measure for Tymoshenko is expected to take place tomorrow.

Earlier

NABU and SAPO reported suspicion to the head of one of the parliamentary factions of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine. She is suspected of offering undue benefits to people's deputies.

Additionally

According to the investigation, after NABU and SAPO exposed facts of undue benefits received by people's deputies of Ukraine in December 2025 for making decisions on draft laws in parliament, "the suspect initiated negotiations with individual people's deputies regarding the introduction of a systemic mechanism for providing undue benefits in exchange for loyal behavior during voting."

"It was not about one-time agreements, but about a regular mechanism of cooperation, which provided for advance payments and was designed for a long period. People's deputies were to receive instructions on voting, and in some cases - on abstaining or not participating in the vote," SAPO said.

Qualification: Part 4 of Article 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Offer, promise or provision of undue benefits to an official).

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

Yevhen Tsarenko

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office
Yulia Tymoshenko
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine