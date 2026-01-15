Tymoshenko case: prosecutor requests a preventive measure in the form of a UAH 50 million bail

The prosecutor has already filed a motion with the court to establish a preventive measure in the form of a bail of UAH 50 million for the leader of the Batkivshchyna party, Yulia Tymoshenko, who is suspected of offering undue benefits to people's deputies. This was reported to UNN by SAPO spokeswoman Olha Postoliuk.

The prosecutor filed a motion with the court to apply a preventive measure to the suspect (Tymoshenko - ed.) in the form of a bail of UAH 50 million with the imposition of appropriate procedural obligations. - reported SAPO.

The court hearing to choose a preventive measure for Tymoshenko is expected to take place tomorrow.

NABU and SAPO reported suspicion to the head of one of the parliamentary factions of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine. She is suspected of offering undue benefits to people's deputies.

According to the investigation, after NABU and SAPO exposed facts of undue benefits received by people's deputies of Ukraine in December 2025 for making decisions on draft laws in parliament, "the suspect initiated negotiations with individual people's deputies regarding the introduction of a systemic mechanism for providing undue benefits in exchange for loyal behavior during voting."

"It was not about one-time agreements, but about a regular mechanism of cooperation, which provided for advance payments and was designed for a long period. People's deputies were to receive instructions on voting, and in some cases - on abstaining or not participating in the vote," SAPO said.

Qualification: Part 4 of Article 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Offer, promise or provision of undue benefits to an official).

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.