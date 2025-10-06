YouTube blocked Murayev's and Balashov's channels for spreading disinformation

YouTube has blocked two channels of sanctioned politician Yevhen Murayev, as well as the channel of former People's Deputy of Ukraine Hennadiy Balashov, which spread Russian disinformation. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation, as reported by UNN.

YouTube has blocked two channels of sanctioned politician Yevhen Murayev, as well as a new channel of former People's Deputy of Ukraine Hennadiy Balashov. These resources spread pro-Russian messages and disinformation. - the message says.

The CPD reminded that Yevhen Murayev is a former people's deputy and owner of the NASH TV channel. Sanctions of the National Security and Defense Council, enacted by a decree of the President of Ukraine, have been imposed against him. Murayev is also a suspect in a criminal case on suspicion of treason.

Hennadiy Balashov is a former people's deputy who left Ukraine at the beginning of the full-scale invasion; a criminal case has been opened against him in Ukraine. Sanctions of the National Security and Defense Council, enacted by a decree of the President of Ukraine dated July 20, 2025, have been imposed against Balashov.

Recall

The popular platform TikTok blocked two accounts of sanctioned politician Yevhen Murayev, which systematically spread pro-Russian propaganda and disinformation. Currently, the politician is trying to restore his presence through a backup channel, but it is also doomed to closure.