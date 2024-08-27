Yermak: Ukraine is working with both headquarters of US presidential candidates

Ukraine is working with both U.S. presidential candidates to ensure that everyone in America, and especially both candidates, have daily information about what is happening, what Ukraine needs, and why Ukraine's victory is in the national interest today. This was stated by the Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak during the forum "Ukraine 2024. Independence" forum, UNN correspondent reports.

We are working with both US presidential candidates' campaigns. But, unfortunately, unlike in previous years, we do not interfere. Our main task is to ensure that everyone in America, and especially both candidates, have daily information about what is happening, what Ukraine needs, and why Ukraine's victory today, why an independent, self-sufficient Ukraine within internationally recognized borders is part of the national interest, including that of the United States and our other partners. It's just a job, and it has to be done - Yermak said.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the upcoming US elections a challenge for Kyiv. Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of dialog with the candidates' teams and discussing possible future cooperation.