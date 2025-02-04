Yermak and Trump's adviser discuss possible meeting between the presidents of Ukraine and the United States

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 43172 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 75918 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 104176 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 107383 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 125883 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102812 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 131284 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103644 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113356 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116950 views

Popular news
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 100098 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 29678 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 114276 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 35426 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 108746 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 43172 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 125883 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 131284 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 163810 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153779 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 7932 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 13797 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 108746 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 114276 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138999 views
Yermak and Trump's adviser discuss possible meeting between the presidents of Ukraine and the United States

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28220 views

The head of the OP, Andriy Yermak, had a telephone conversation with US Presidential Advisor Michael Volz. The parties discussed the situation at the front and the organization of a personal meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump.

The head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, discussed the organization of meetings between President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump with US Presidential Advisor Michael Volz. He announced this in Telegram, UNN reports.

During the phone conversation, Yermak and Volz discussed the situation on the battlefield, the course of mobilization and key challenges for Ukraine.

He emphasized that the support of our partners, especially the United States, remains critically important. Ukraine's strong position is a guarantee of a just and lasting peace, security of Europe and the whole world 

- Yermak noted.

They also raised the issue of organizing a personal contact between the Presidents of Ukraine and the United States in the near future. They agreed to maintain constant communication for the prompt exchange of information on the situation at the front and the challenges facing Ukraine 

- added the head of the OP.

Recall 

Earlier UNN wrote that, according to the Ukrainian ambassador to the United States , work is underway on  organizing meetings between the Zelensky and Trump teams.

Alina Volianska

WarPolitics
office-of-the-president-of-ukraineOffice of the President of Ukraine
donald-trumpDonald Trump
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

