Yermak and Trump's adviser discuss possible meeting between the presidents of Ukraine and the United States

The head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, discussed the organization of meetings between President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump with US Presidential Advisor Michael Volz. He announced this in Telegram, UNN reports.

During the phone conversation, Yermak and Volz discussed the situation on the battlefield, the course of mobilization and key challenges for Ukraine.

He emphasized that the support of our partners, especially the United States, remains critically important. Ukraine's strong position is a guarantee of a just and lasting peace, security of Europe and the whole world - Yermak noted.

They also raised the issue of organizing a personal contact between the Presidents of Ukraine and the United States in the near future. They agreed to maintain constant communication for the prompt exchange of information on the situation at the front and the challenges facing Ukraine - added the head of the OP.

Recall

Earlier UNN wrote that, according to the Ukrainian ambassador to the United States , work is underway on organizing meetings between the Zelensky and Trump teams.