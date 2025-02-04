Yermak and Trump's adviser discuss possible meeting between the presidents of Ukraine and the United States
Kyiv • UNN
The head of the OP, Andriy Yermak, had a telephone conversation with US Presidential Advisor Michael Volz. The parties discussed the situation at the front and the organization of a personal meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump.
The head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, discussed the organization of meetings between President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump with US Presidential Advisor Michael Volz. He announced this in Telegram, UNN reports.
During the phone conversation, Yermak and Volz discussed the situation on the battlefield, the course of mobilization and key challenges for Ukraine.
He emphasized that the support of our partners, especially the United States, remains critically important. Ukraine's strong position is a guarantee of a just and lasting peace, security of Europe and the whole world
They also raised the issue of organizing a personal contact between the Presidents of Ukraine and the United States in the near future. They agreed to maintain constant communication for the prompt exchange of information on the situation at the front and the challenges facing Ukraine
