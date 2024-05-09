Xi Jinping arrives on a visit to Hungary

As part of his European tour, Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Hungary on a state visit, the first during his tenure. This was reported by CGTN, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that Xi's plane was escorted by Hungarian fighter jets in the country's airspace, and on the way from the Budapest airport to the hotel, "people warmly welcomed him, waving the flags of China and Hungary.

This visit is timed to coincide with the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

In 1949, Hungary was one of the first countries to establish diplomatic relations with the newly proclaimed People's Republic of China. And since 2017, the two countries have been upgraded to a comprehensive strategic partnership, one of the highest levels of interaction between China and other countries.

AddendumAddendum

Xi Jinping's visit to Hungary will last two days, during which a number of events are scheduled, including meetings with President Tamás Szuljok and Prime Minister Viktor Orban. According to the newspaper, the parties plan to "jointly outline a new plan for cooperation and development to elevate China-Hungary relations to a new height.

