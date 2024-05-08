Hungary's position is important for Ukraine: Zelenskyy invites Orban to the Peace Summit

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a conversation with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and invited him to the Peace Summit, UNN reports.

He had a long and substantive conversation with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. I invited him to the Peace Summit. Hungary's position is important to us when it comes to bringing peace and common regional security - Zelensky said on Twitter.

Hungary threatens to block 2 billion euros of aid to Ukraine

The President noted that during the conversation he emphasized Ukraine's interest in good neighborly relations and development of cooperation in trade, energy and logistics.

Hungary will increase defense spending if war in Ukraine continues in 2025 - Orban

They agreed on further steps to address the full range of bilateral issues on mutually beneficial terms. We discussed Ukraine's European integration. I am convinced that Ukraine's rapid accession to the EU will benefit both our countries - Zelensky summarized.

Context

On June 15-16 , the Swiss government intends to hold a high-level conferenceto look for ways to achieve peace in Ukraine. President Zelenskyy suggests that Russia may disrupt the Peace Summit. For his part, the head of the Presidential Administration, Andriy Yermak, said that Russia will not participate in the Global Peace Summit, and this is Ukraine's principled position.

The countries participating in the Peace Summit to be held on June 15-16 in Switzerland will develop a common negotiating position and submit it to Russia.