Hungary will increase defense spending if war in Ukraine continues in 2025 - Orban

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 92457 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109509 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152259 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156100 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252144 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174553 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165750 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148390 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226830 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113082 views

March 1, 04:42 PM • 39799 views
March 1, 04:47 PM • 74126 views
March 1, 05:07 PM • 42224 views
March 1, 05:22 PM • 35029 views
March 1, 05:32 PM • 67598 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252144 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226830 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 212792 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 238504 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 225222 views
March 1, 06:49 PM • 92457 views
March 1, 05:32 PM • 67598 views
March 1, 04:47 PM • 74126 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 113287 views
March 1, 08:56 AM • 114167 views
Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19649 views

According to Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Hungary will have to increase defense spending even more if the war in neighboring Ukraine continues until 2025, which will reduce the funds available for other expenditures.

Hungary will increase military spending on defense if the war in Ukraine continues next year, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on the air of the state radio Kossuth Rádió, reports UNN.

Details

Hungary will need to increase defense spending even more next year if the war in neighboring Ukraine drags on into 2025, reducing the amount of money available for other expenditures

- Prime Minister Viktor Orban told public radio.

Last year, Hungary spent more than 2.4 percent on defense, which is more than the two percent required by the NATO agreement. Orban's government is also trying to cope with a budget deficit that has averaged nearly seven percent of GDP over the past four years, well above the EU average. Last month, the Hungarian authorities announced that they would postpone investments equivalent to 1 percent of the economy's output in order to reduce the budget deficit to the target of 4.5 percent of GDP. While this is a step in the right direction, analysts believe that Hungary needs to do more to achieve these goals.

Recall

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday that top European Union officials must be replaced because they do not deserve another chance after the upcoming elections to the European Parliament. These words came during his speech to supporters as part of the presentation of the Fidesz party's election program.

UK starts negotiations with Ukraine on 100-year partnership03.05.24, 12:56 • 18285 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

PoliticsNews of the World

