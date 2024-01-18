X-101 missiles used by the enemy to strike at Ukraine are different from those used in 2022 - DIU

ukenru
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas
06:35 PM • 18336 views

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
06:15 PM • 40019 views

Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
05:53 PM • 31709 views

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
05:42 PM • 36009 views

Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 111892 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 117057 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 148978 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 142726 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 179159 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172793 views

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 67602 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 78350 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 101930 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

March 2, 11:50 AM • 68320 views
Tusk urges European leaders to strengthen NATO's eastern flank - BBC

March 2, 12:11 PM • 44185 views
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

06:15 PM • 40019 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

March 2, 11:46 AM • 111892 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 289375 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 256190 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 241180 views
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas

06:35 PM • 18336 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 101930 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 148978 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 109545 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 109373 views
X-101 missiles used by the enemy to strike at Ukraine are different from those used in 2022 - DIU

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33391 views

The X-101 missiles used by Russian troops in recent attacks have been modernized with an electronic warfare system that differs from those used previously.

Russian X-101 missiles differ from those used by the enemy to strike Ukraine in 2022. Vadym Skibitskyi, a representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, said this during a discussion program in Davos, UNN reports with reference to the DIU's tg-channel.

Details

According to him, the new enemy X-101 missiles have, in particular, an active electronic warfare system.

The enemy is learning, and learning quite quickly. I'll just give you an example: the X-101 cruise missiles are completely different from those used in 2022. This is a missile with an active electronic warfare system, with active protection, heat traps, etc

- Skibitskyi said.

He added that Ukraine should continue to develop its air defense, take care of the defense industry, and take counteroffensive measures to prevent the loss of territory.

Optional

Oleksandr Ruvin, Director of the Kyiv Institute of Forensic Expertise, previously said that the Russian X-101 missiles that struck Ukraine already used certain modifications.  

"According to the first results, we can see that the X-101 strategic cruise missile has certain modifications and passive jammers, and dipole reflectors are fired. Most of the element base is heavily damaged, with almost all microelectronics physically destroyed. At the same time, the markings of some identified elements of the X-101 missiles indicate that they were manufactured in the 3-4 quarter of 2023. We can probably conclude that this means that the enemy does not have significant stocks of this type of weapon, and after production, they are immediately transferred to combat missions," Ruvin said.

The enemy attacked with "Daggers" from the original components of "Iskanders": Ruvin gives details of latest missile strikes on Ukraine10.01.24, 09:26 • 130381 view

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

War

Contact us about advertising