X-101 missiles used by the enemy to strike at Ukraine are different from those used in 2022 - DIU

Russian X-101 missiles differ from those used by the enemy to strike Ukraine in 2022. Vadym Skibitskyi, a representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, said this during a discussion program in Davos, UNN reports with reference to the DIU's tg-channel.

According to him, the new enemy X-101 missiles have, in particular, an active electronic warfare system.

The enemy is learning, and learning quite quickly. I'll just give you an example: the X-101 cruise missiles are completely different from those used in 2022. This is a missile with an active electronic warfare system, with active protection, heat traps, etc - Skibitskyi said.

He added that Ukraine should continue to develop its air defense, take care of the defense industry, and take counteroffensive measures to prevent the loss of territory.

Oleksandr Ruvin, Director of the Kyiv Institute of Forensic Expertise, previously said that the Russian X-101 missiles that struck Ukraine already used certain modifications.

"According to the first results, we can see that the X-101 strategic cruise missile has certain modifications and passive jammers, and dipole reflectors are fired. Most of the element base is heavily damaged, with almost all microelectronics physically destroyed. At the same time, the markings of some identified elements of the X-101 missiles indicate that they were manufactured in the 3-4 quarter of 2023. We can probably conclude that this means that the enemy does not have significant stocks of this type of weapon, and after production, they are immediately transferred to combat missions," Ruvin said.

