Work on the memorandum is at an "advanced stage": Moscow announces preparations for the second round of negotiations
Kyiv • UNN
Lavrov said that Russia is actively preparing for the second round of negotiations on peace with Ukraine. And the memorandum is already at an "advanced stage." However, the venue for the upcoming negotiations is still unknown.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Moscow is allegedly actively preparing for the second round of negotiations with Ukraine. And the development of a corresponding memorandum on the Russian side is already at an "advanced stage". Ukraine, according to him, has confirmed its readiness to participate in the negotiations, although the date of the meeting and its format have not yet been determined. This is written by UNN with reference to Russian media.
Details
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, answering questions from the press, noted that the Ukrainian side also confirmed its readiness for negotiations. According to Lavrov, this is a "positive development".
At the same time, the Russian official stressed that the Russian side is "for negotiations".
Yes, we are for negotiations. There will be a second round of negotiations. They (Ukraine - ed.) have confirmed this. This is already a positive development. Work on the memorandum is underway. I don't know about the (Ukrainian - ed.) side, but our work is already at an advanced stage. And we will in any case hand over this memorandum to the Ukrainians, as agreed, and we will expect them to do the same
As for the timing of the next meeting, Lavrov, answering the question, noted that they have not yet been determined.
The terms have not yet been determined. Many people fantasize about when and where it will take place. We have no ideas right now
As Putin's прессsecretary Dmitry Peskov noted in a comment to Russian media, there is no decision on the next platform for negotiations yet.
This decision is being considered, it cannot be made by one party, it requires the consent of both parties. When the time comes, this decision will naturally be made
Let us remind you
On the eve of the Russian Foreign Ministry stated that for the signing of a memorandum with Russia Ukraine needs a new leader of Ukraine, as the current one has allegedly lost legitimacy. The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada may also "not be suitable".