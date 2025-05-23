Work on the memorandum is at an "advanced stage": Moscow announces preparations for the second round of negotiations

$41.500.06
46.930.01
ukenru
MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, who ignored two court hearings due to a trip abroad, did not receive permission for it - SAP
Exclusive
10:55 AM • 4780 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, who ignored two court hearings due to a trip abroad, did not receive permission for it - SAP

09:52 AM • 15340 views

Trump announced the completion of a major prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine

Exclusive
08:36 AM • 26979 views

How to choose a reliable sunscreen for children and adults: dermatologist's advice

07:04 AM • 92600 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

06:30 AM • 60705 views

The Vatican is being considered as a platform for negotiations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation, but the Kremlin is against it - Bloomberg

Exclusive
May 22, 02:45 PM • 302446 views

Will there be power outages in the summer? The Ministry of Energy responded

May 22, 01:44 PM • 280534 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

Exclusive
May 22, 12:56 PM • 139836 views

The Commander of the National Guard commented on the missile strike on the training ground in Sumy region

Exclusive
May 22, 12:16 PM • 117799 views

Ukraine wants to introduce a mechanism of priority guardianship: what you need to know

Exclusive
May 22, 09:24 AM • 271992 views

Suspicion not served, case stalled: can the NBU's chief lawyer "write off" the crime due to the statute of limitations?

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
7.3m/s
30%
748mm
Popular news

Air defense is working against enemy drones in the Kyiv region

May 23, 02:35 AM • 93229 views

Israel carried out missile strikes on Hezbollah military facilities in Lebanon

May 23, 03:11 AM • 40366 views

There are no missile carriers in the Black and Azov Seas - Ukrainian Navy

May 23, 03:57 AM • 32116 views

The enemy attacked the railway in Bukovyna: what is known

May 23, 05:09 AM • 75756 views

"VIA Gra" ceases to exist: the band ends its career with the single "Galileo"

09:25 AM • 27215 views
Publications

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

07:04 AM • 92587 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 199640 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

May 22, 01:44 PM • 280524 views

Suspicion not served, case stalled: can the NBU's chief lawyer "write off" the crime due to the statute of limitations?
Exclusive

May 22, 09:24 AM • 271978 views

Dairy Survival Formula: Why the Future of a Ukrainian Farm Begins with a Pedigree Herd The full-scale war has become a colossal challenge for Ukrainian farmers, but even in these difficult times, they are looking to the future and investing in the development of their farms. One of the key areas is the renewal and improvement of the herd. Why pedigree cattle are so important for the survival and success of a dairy farm, and what opportunities they offer, we will explore in this article. **The Importance of Pedigree Cattle** Pedigree cattle are animals whose origin is documented and which meet certain breed standards. They are the result of careful selection and breeding, aimed at improving productivity, health, and other economically important traits. 1. **Increased Productivity:** Pedigree cows typically produce more milk than non-pedigree cows. This is due to their genetic potential, which has been improved through generations of selection. 2. **Improved Milk Quality:** Pedigree cattle often produce milk with a higher content of fat and protein, which makes it more valuable for processing. 3. **Better Health:** Selection for disease resistance is an important part of pedigree breeding. Pedigree animals are usually more resistant to disease and have a longer productive lifespan. 4. **Predictability:** Pedigree cattle allow farmers to predict the performance of their offspring more accurately. This makes it possible to plan breeding and improve the herd more efficiently. **Challenges and Opportunities** The war has created significant challenges for Ukrainian dairy farmers: * Destruction of infrastructure and loss of livestock. * Difficulties with feed supply and veterinary services. * Reduced demand for dairy products due to the economic crisis. However, despite these challenges, there are also opportunities: * Government support programs for farmers who are rebuilding their herds. * Availability of affordable loans and grants for the purchase of pedigree cattle. * Growing demand for high-quality dairy products, both domestically and internationally. **How to Start?** 1. **Assessment of Resources:** Before investing in pedigree cattle, it is important to assess your resources. Do you have enough land, feed, and facilities to support a larger and more productive herd? 2. **Selection of Breed:** Choose a breed that is well-suited to your climate and management practices. Consider factors such as milk yield, fat content, disease resistance, and adaptability. 3. **Purchase of Animals:** Buy animals from reputable breeders who can provide documentation of their origin and performance. It is advisable to involve a veterinarian in the selection process to assess the health of the animals. 4. **Proper Care:** Pedigree cattle require proper care and management. This includes providing them with a balanced diet, regular veterinary care, and comfortable housing. 5. **Record Keeping:** Keep detailed records of the performance of your animals, including milk yield, health, and reproduction. This information will be invaluable for making breeding decisions and improving your herd. **Successful Examples** Despite the war, there are many examples of Ukrainian farms that are successfully breeding pedigree cattle and producing high-quality dairy products. Their experience shows that investing in genetics is a key factor for the long-term success of a dairy farm. **Conclusion** Breeding pedigree cattle is a strategic investment in the future of a Ukrainian dairy farm. Although it requires significant investment and effort, the benefits in terms of increased productivity, improved milk quality, and better health are well worth it. In the current difficult conditions, government support, access to affordable financing, and the exchange of experiences with successful farms are particularly important. By investing in pedigree cattle, Ukrainian farmers can not only survive but also thrive and contribute to the development of the country's agricultural sector.

May 21, 02:12 PM • 280545 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Vitali Klitschko

Rustem Umerov

António Guterres

Binyamin Netanyahu

Oleh Kiper

Actual places

Kyiv

Italy

Belgium

Estonia

Istanbul

Advertisement
UNN Lite

"VIA Gra" ceases to exist: the band ends its career with the single "Galileo"

09:25 AM • 28131 views

Aaron Taylor-Johnson becomes Omega ambassador: a hint at the role of Bond?

May 22, 02:34 PM • 108055 views

Chris Brown is out on bail: the singer's world tour may resume

May 22, 11:16 AM • 150978 views

"I hope that next year's Eurovision will take place in Vienna and without Israel" - the winner of this year's competition JJ

May 22, 10:28 AM • 153463 views

Hopes to open a successful law firm: Kim Kardashian receives law degree after six years of study

May 22, 07:48 AM • 153175 views
Actual

Financial Times

Brent Crude

FGM-148 Javelin

Truth Social

Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

Work on the memorandum is at an "advanced stage": Moscow announces preparations for the second round of negotiations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1020 views

Lavrov said that Russia is actively preparing for the second round of negotiations on peace with Ukraine. And the memorandum is already at an "advanced stage." However, the venue for the upcoming negotiations is still unknown.

Work on the memorandum is at an "advanced stage": Moscow announces preparations for the second round of negotiations

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Moscow is allegedly actively preparing for the second round of negotiations with Ukraine. And the development of a corresponding memorandum on the Russian side is already at an "advanced stage". Ukraine, according to him, has confirmed its readiness to participate in the negotiations, although the date of the meeting and its format have not yet been determined. This is written by UNN with reference to Russian media.

Details

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, answering questions from the press, noted that the Ukrainian side also confirmed its readiness for negotiations. According to Lavrov, this is a "positive development".

At the same time, the Russian official stressed that the Russian side is "for negotiations".

Yes, we are for negotiations. There will be a second round of negotiations. They (Ukraine - ed.) have confirmed this. This is already a positive development. Work on the memorandum is underway. I don't know about the (Ukrainian - ed.) side, but our work is already at an advanced stage. And we will in any case hand over this memorandum to the Ukrainians, as agreed, and we will expect them to do the same

 - he said.

"We don't want this anymore": Lavrov confirmed Russia's refusal to cease fire in Ukraine21.05.25, 22:40 • 9960 views

As for the timing of the next meeting, Lavrov, answering the question, noted that they have not yet been determined.

The terms have not yet been determined. Many people fantasize about when and where it will take place. We have no ideas right now

 - he said.

The Vatican is being considered as a platform for negotiations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation, but the Kremlin is against it - Bloomberg23.05.25, 09:30 • 60651 view

As Putin's прессsecretary Dmitry Peskov noted in a comment to Russian media, there is no decision on the next platform for negotiations yet.

This decision is being considered, it cannot be made by one party, it requires the consent of both parties. When the time comes, this decision will naturally be made

 - he noted.

Let us remind you

On the eve of the Russian Foreign Ministry stated that for the signing of a memorandum with Russia Ukraine needs a new leader of Ukraine, as the current one has allegedly lost legitimacy. The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada may also "not be suitable".

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

WarPolitics
Ukraine
Brent
$64.57
Bitcoin
$111,059.60
S&P 500
$5,870.36
Tesla
$346.89
Газ TTF
$36.77
Золото
$3,328.14
Ethereum
$2,669.68