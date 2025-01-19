Wooden church built in 1877 burns down in Rivne region

In the Rivne region, a wooden church built in 1877 burned down, the fire completely destroyed the church and its property, there were no casualties. This was reported by the State Emergency Service (SES), UNN reports.



A wooden church built in 1877 burned down in the Rivne region. When the rescuers arrived, the building was completely engulfed in flames. The fire was localized at 06:15 and extinguished at 15:23. - the statement said.

It is noted that the fire completely destroyed the church and its property.

"Fortunately, there were no casualties or injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation," the statement said.

Fire broke out in a hotel and restaurant complex near Kyiv, there is an injured - SES