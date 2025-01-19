Wooden church built in 1877 burns down in Rivne region

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 121027 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 112433 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 120436 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 122076 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 151030 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 107143 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 149514 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104076 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113680 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117075 views

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 105494 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 133336 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 103203 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 109696 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 107332 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 121027 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 151030 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 149514 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 179147 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 168633 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 107356 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 109719 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 133354 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 128359 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 146077 views
Wooden church built in 1877 burns down in Rivne region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32358 views

In the Rivne region, a wooden church built in 1877 burned down completely. The fire destroyed the entire building and church property, there were no casualties, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

In the Rivne region, a wooden church built in 1877 burned down, the fire completely destroyed the church and its property, there were no casualties. This was reported  by the State Emergency Service (SES), UNN reports.

A wooden church built in 1877 burned down in the Rivne region. When the rescuers arrived, the building was completely engulfed in flames. The fire was localized at 06:15 and extinguished at 15:23.

- the statement said.
Image

It is noted that the fire completely destroyed the church and its property.

"Fortunately, there were no casualties or injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation," the statement said.

Fire broke out in a hotel and restaurant complex near Kyiv, there is an injured - SES16.01.25, 12:16 • 23335 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCrimes and emergencies

