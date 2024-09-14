Woman dies in fire in Kyiv region - SES
Kyiv • UNN
A fire broke out in a residential building in the village of Velyki Huliaky in Kyiv Oblast, killing a 61-year-old woman. Rescuers extinguished the 78 m² fire in two hours.
On the evening of September 13, a fire broke out in a residential building in the village of Velyki Hulyaki, Kyiv region, killing a 61-year-old woman. This was reported by the State Emergency Service on Saturday, UNN reports.
On September 13, at 21:20, a fire broke out in the village of Velyki Hulyaki. A 78 m² house and an outbuilding nearby were on fire. Rescuers found the body of a woman born in 1962.
The fire was reportedly extinguished at 23:30.
11 rescuers and 3 units of equipment were engaged.
The cause of the fire is being established.
