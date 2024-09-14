Russia's night attack on Kyiv region: damage recorded in two districts

On the night of September 14, air defense forces in the Kyiv region fired at enemy drones. There were no casualties. The falling debris caused damage in two districts of the region. This was reported by Ruslan Kravchenko, head of the RMA, on Facebook, UNN reports.

Kravchenko noted that the enemy did not stop attacking Kyiv region with attack drones. The alert lasted all night.

Air defense forces were working in the region. There are targets downed. There were no casualties. There were no hits to residential or critical infrastructure. Damage was recorded in two districts of the region as a result of the fall of the wreckage of the downed targets - wrote Kravchenko.

According to the head of the RMA, two private houses and an outbuilding were damaged in one of the districts.

The other is glazing in an apartment building and a car.

The owners of the damaged houses will be provided with the necessary assistance.