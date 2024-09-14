ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Russia's night attack on Kyiv region: damage recorded in two districts

Russia's night attack on Kyiv region: damage recorded in two districts

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24426 views

Air defense forces repelled an attack by Russian drones on Kyiv region. The falling debris damaged houses and a car in two districts, with no casualties.

On the night of September 14, air defense forces in the Kyiv region fired at enemy drones. There were no casualties. The falling debris caused damage in two districts of the region. This was reported by Ruslan Kravchenko, head of the RMA, on Facebook, UNN reports.

Kravchenko noted that the enemy did not stop attacking Kyiv region with attack drones. The alert lasted all night.

Air defense forces were working in the region. There are targets downed. There were no casualties. There were no hits to residential or critical infrastructure. Damage was recorded in two districts of the region as a result of the fall of the wreckage of the downed targets

- wrote Kravchenko.

According to the head of the RMA, two private houses and an outbuilding were damaged in one of the districts.

The other is glazing in an apartment building and a car.

The owners of the damaged houses will be provided with the necessary assistance.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarKyiv region

