Woltz confirmed the resumption of military aid to Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
U.S. National Security Advisor Michael Woltz confirmed the resumption of aid to Ukraine. The U.S. is lifting the pause in intelligence sharing and resuming security assistance.
U.S. National Security Advisor Michael Waltz stated that the U.S. is resuming aid supplies to Ukraine. He made this statement following the meeting of delegations from Ukraine and the U.S. in Jeddah, reports UNN.
Regarding the resumption of aid, we are currently analyzing where all the supplies are located, but yes, we will be resuming aid to Ukraine
Recall
The United States is immediately lifting the pause in intelligence sharing and resuming security assistance to Ukraine.