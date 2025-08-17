Witkoff: agreements provide for a legally enshrined cessation of Russian aggression
Kyiv • UNN
US President Donald Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, stated that the security guarantees achieved in the negotiations include legislative enshrinement in the Russian Federation of the obligation not to persecute "any other territory," writes UNN.
Details
Reliable security guarantees (for Ukraine - ed.), which I would call a game-changer... we didn't think we were anywhere near agreeing to live protection from the United States under Article 5, legislatively enshrined in the Russian Federation, not to persecute any other territory, when a peace agreement is a codified legislative enshrinement in another country. Their sovereignty
Recall
Earlier, UNN wrote that at Trump's briefing after the summit with Putin, security guarantees for Ukraine, which is not a NATO member, were discussed. These guarantees are equivalent to NATO's Article 5, which provides for collective defense.