Without paper bureaucracy, but with attention to students: 500 schools are already in the "Dream" ecosystem, the Ministry of Digital Transformation reported

$41.500.04
46.090.07
ukenru
Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation
04:00 PM • 7804 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

02:42 PM • 12198 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

01:55 PM • 38560 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
01:50 PM • 25275 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

01:18 PM • 25226 views

The Council of Europe has launched the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine

12:09 PM • 62299 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

Exclusive
May 14, 07:33 AM • 49656 views

Aggressive behavior among adolescents: psychologist talks about the causes and gives recommendations to parents

Exclusive
May 14, 07:17 AM • 70984 views

Bitcoin is an indicator of the financial and political situation. A fintech expert explained why crypto has grown

May 14, 05:56 AM • 61721 views

Zelenskyy on the possible duration of the war: not ten years

May 14, 05:00 AM • 67037 views

Ukrainian Cup Final: "Dynamo" vs "Shakhtar" - where to watch, favorite, team mood

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
1m/s
28%
745mm
Popular news

Robert De Niro called for a protest against Trump at the opening of the Cannes Film Festival

May 14, 06:55 AM • 47422 views

A friendship worth millions or how MP Kopytin got a brand new cruiser

May 14, 08:02 AM • 97493 views

Who "leaked" NABU cases? International audit revealed failures in internal control and influence on the Uhlava case

May 14, 09:07 AM • 85395 views

How to save overripe bananas: three simple recipes

May 14, 09:18 AM • 32943 views

Small privatization experience on the example of Vinnytsia Institute of Land Management: inconsistencies and a winner with a "flavor"

May 14, 09:23 AM • 81332 views
Publications

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

04:00 PM • 7838 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

01:55 PM • 38590 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

12:09 PM • 62310 views

Small privatization experience on the example of Vinnytsia Institute of Land Management: inconsistencies and a winner with a "flavor"

May 14, 09:23 AM • 82255 views

Who "leaked" NABU cases? International audit revealed failures in internal control and influence on the Uhlava case

May 14, 09:07 AM • 86280 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Friedrich Merz

Ruslan Stefanchuk

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Turkey

Kyiv

Poland

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Kim Kardashian appeared in court in Paris wearing millions of dollars worth of diamonds

02:08 PM • 11863 views

Eurovision 2025: Who Will Make the Top 5 - Bookmakers' Predictions

11:12 AM • 21631 views

How to save overripe bananas: three simple recipes

May 14, 09:18 AM • 33566 views

Robert De Niro called for a protest against Trump at the opening of the Cannes Film Festival

May 14, 06:55 AM • 48002 views

Bloggers Mandzyuk and Alkhim are going to go together to the military in the Kursk direction: what is known

May 13, 04:52 PM • 62362 views
Actual

FAB-250

Brent Crude

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Boeing 747

Grand Theft Auto

Without paper bureaucracy, but with attention to students: 500 schools are already in the "Dream" ecosystem, the Ministry of Digital Transformation reported

Kyiv • UNN

 • 388 views

Already 500 Ukrainian schools, including lyceums of Lviv region and relocated schools of Donetsk region, use the educational ecosystem "Dream", which offers tools to reduce bureaucracy and improve the educational process.

Without paper bureaucracy, but with attention to students: 500 schools are already in the "Dream" ecosystem, the Ministry of Digital Transformation reported

More and more Ukrainian educational institutions are joining the transformation of education. Lyceums in Lviv region and relocated schools from Donetsk region, and other regions already have access to innovations.

UNN reports with reference to the channel of the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine.

Details

According to updated data, 500 schools have already joined the educational ecosystem. The educational application and web portal offer a number of tools, such as a library of personalized content, magazines, a schedule designer and more, in order to transform the educational process into a form where, according to the description of the Ministry of Digital Affairs, you can "forget about paper bureaucracy" and "devote more time to students."

The relevant ministry reminds that in order to become part of the "Mriya" educational ecosystem, you should fill out an application on the relevant website.

Regarding the 500 schools, it is explained that these are institutions "from large lyceums in Lviv region to relocated schools from Donetsk region" - all of them have access to innovations.

Let us remind you

UNN reported that Zaporizhzhia region became the first where all schools joined the "Mriya" educational ecosystem, despite its proximity to the front. 150 schools are already working with "Mriya".

The Office of the Educational Ombudsman has received more than 50 complaints about bullying in educational institutions since the beginning of the year24.04.25, 14:34 • 6972 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

TechnologiesEducation
Lviv Oblast
Ukraine
Brent
$66.10
Bitcoin
$103,507.60
S&P 500
$5,895.96
Tesla
$346.37
Газ TTF
$35.15
Золото
$3,186.89
Ethereum
$2,597.13