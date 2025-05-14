Without paper bureaucracy, but with attention to students: 500 schools are already in the "Dream" ecosystem, the Ministry of Digital Transformation reported

More and more Ukrainian educational institutions are joining the transformation of education. Lyceums in Lviv region and relocated schools from Donetsk region, and other regions already have access to innovations.

According to updated data, 500 schools have already joined the educational ecosystem. The educational application and web portal offer a number of tools, such as a library of personalized content, magazines, a schedule designer and more, in order to transform the educational process into a form where, according to the description of the Ministry of Digital Affairs, you can "forget about paper bureaucracy" and "devote more time to students."

The relevant ministry reminds that in order to become part of the "Mriya" educational ecosystem, you should fill out an application on the relevant website.

Regarding the 500 schools, it is explained that these are institutions "from large lyceums in Lviv region to relocated schools from Donetsk region" - all of them have access to innovations.

UNN reported that Zaporizhzhia region became the first where all schools joined the "Mriya" educational ecosystem, despite its proximity to the front. 150 schools are already working with "Mriya".

