Winnie the Pooh Day, Women's Healthy Weight Day

ukenru
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas
06:35 PM • 14957 views

5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
06:15 PM • 36270 views

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
05:53 PM • 29549 views

Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
05:42 PM • 34163 views

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense

Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 111485 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 117002 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 148767 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 142719 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 179153 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172791 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 66241 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 76930 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 101557 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

March 2, 11:50 AM • 66756 views
Tusk urges European leaders to strengthen NATO's eastern flank - BBC

Tusk urges European leaders to strengthen NATO's eastern flank - BBC

March 2, 12:11 PM • 42459 views
Publications
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

06:15 PM • 36270 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

March 2, 11:46 AM • 111485 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 289137 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 255949 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 240942 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas

5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas

06:35 PM • 14957 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 101557 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 148767 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 109387 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 109212 views
Actual
Winnie the Pooh Day, Women's Healthy Weight Day

Winnie the Pooh Day, Women's Healthy Weight Day

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23880 views

It was on January 18, 1882, that the creator of Winnie the Pooh, writer Alan Alexander Milne, was born. The first Winnie the Pooh stories were published in 1926.

Today, on January 18, fans of the series of stories about the adventures of the fairy teddy bear celebrate Winnie the Pooh Day in many countries, UNN reports.

It was on January 18, 1882, that the creator of Winnie the Pooh, writer Alan Alexander Milne, was born.

The first Winnie the Pooh stories were published in 1926.

This fairy-tale character got his name from the writer's son's favorite toy, a teddy bear. It was the boy's friendship with Winnie the Pooh bear that led to the creation of works about the adventures of Winnie the Pooh, which have been translated into 25 languages and published in tens of millions of copies. By the way, the story of Winnie the Pooh made it to the prestigious New York Times bestseller list.

The third Thursday of January, which this year falls on January 18, is Women's Healthy Weight Day.

The event is dedicated to promoting a healthy lifestyle for women. It emphasizes the importance of a balanced approach to weight management, focusing on physical, mental and social health.

Women often mistakenly equate thinness with health. However, a healthy weight is not about thinness, but about maintaining a natural weight for your body type, taking into account your height and other factors. It is important to understand that a healthy lifestyle includes a balanced diet, regular exercise, adequate sleep, and effective stress management.

January 18 is also the Day of the Ideographic Dictionary (Thesaurus). If an alphabetical dictionary serves to find out something about a given word, an ideographic dictionary serves to find out something about a given meaning, for example, what words can be used to express this meaning.

It was on January 18, 1779, that the British physician and lexicographer Peter Mark Roget was born.

In 1852, he published the first modern dictionary of synonyms, in which they were organized by semantic categories. The dictionary contained about 15 thousand words.

According to the church calendar, today is the day of remembrance of the saints, Archbishops Athanasius and Cyril of Alexandria.

Athanasius fought against heretics in an implacable way. For this, he was often slandered and expelled from Alexandria several times.

As archbishop, Cyril succeeded in expelling heretics from Alexandria, and built a Christian church on the site of a pagan temple.

On January 18, Athanasius, Kirill, Dmitry, Marko, Alexei, Oksana, and Maria celebrate their name days.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

UNN Lite

Contact us about advertising