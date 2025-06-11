Windy and rainy: what will the weather be like in Ukraine on June 11 11 June 2025

On Wednesday, June 11, variable cloudiness is expected in Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to weather forecasters, an atmospheric front will approach the west of the country in the morning, with which a humid air mass will spread approximately to the Vinnytsia - Kyiv - Cherkasy line during the day. In the rest of the territory, the weather will be mostly clear, so the air will warm up the most in the southern part and eastern regions.

In the afternoon in the western, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, and in some places in Kyiv, Cherkasy and Odesa regions, short-term rains, in some places thunderstorms; in the rest of the territory without precipitation. Wind south, in the west north-west, 7-12 m/s, in the Carpathians in the afternoon in some places gusts of 15-20 m/s. Temperature ... in the afternoon in the western regions 17-22°, in the northern and most central regions 20-25°, in the rest of the territory 24-29° - the message says.

In Kyiv and the region on Wednesday it will be cloudy with clearings, rain is expected. Air temperature - 21-23°.

