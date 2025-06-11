Windy and rainy: what will the weather be like in Ukraine on June 11 11 June 2025

$41.490.09
"Gray" absorption: YABLUKA may acquire "Citrus" - the market is in shock
"Gray" absorption: YABLUKA may acquire "Citrus" - the market is in shock

The US will cut funding for military aid to Ukraine in the defense budget for 2026 - Hegseth

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against "Artek" and 58 individuals for the deportation of Ukrainian children

What will be included in the EU's 18th package of sanctions against Russia: a complete list

Will the NACP follow the trail of Kuzminykh's pharmacies? There are now more than enough grounds for conducting an inspection

russia is buying up soviet engines around the world to leave ukraine without the ability to repair aircraft - military expert

EU has proposed the 18th package of sanctions against Russia: the focus is on the $45 price cap on Russian oil, the "shadow fleet" and banks

Multiple citizenship: there is no final bill, they are trying to quickly finalize it

The automated system for accounting for mobile devices has brought 6 billion UAH to the budget in five years

Stoking the fire even more: political scientist on Trump's actions to suppress protests in the US

Windy and rainy: what will the weather be like in Ukraine on June 11

Kyiv • UNN

 • 204 views

Variable cloudiness is expected in Ukraine on Wednesday. Short-term rains and thunderstorms in some places will occur in the western and some other regions.

Windy and rainy: what will the weather be like in Ukraine on June 11

On Wednesday, June 11, variable cloudiness is expected in Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to weather forecasters, an atmospheric front will approach the west of the country in the morning, with which a humid air mass will spread approximately to the Vinnytsia - Kyiv - Cherkasy line during the day. In the rest of the territory, the weather will be mostly clear, so the air will warm up the most in the southern part and eastern regions.

In the afternoon in the western, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, and in some places in Kyiv, Cherkasy and Odesa regions, short-term rains, in some places thunderstorms; in the rest of the territory without precipitation. Wind south, in the west north-west, 7-12 m/s, in the Carpathians in the afternoon in some places gusts of 15-20 m/s. Temperature ... in the afternoon in the western regions 17-22°, in the northern and most central regions 20-25°, in the rest of the territory 24-29°

- the message says.

In Kyiv and the region on Wednesday it will be cloudy with clearings, rain is expected. Air temperature - 21-23°.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

KyivKyiv regionWeather and environment
Ukraine
Kyiv
Tesla
