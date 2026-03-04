$43.450.22
Exclusive
03:27 PM
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
Exclusive
01:52 PM
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
12:44 PM
SBU and AFU hit the Valentin Pikul minesweeper and two other ships in Novorossiysk
March 4, 09:19 AM
54 appeals received from Ukrainians amid escalation in the Middle East - MFA
March 3, 06:22 PM
Former head of the State Border Guard Service Serhiy Deyneko mobilized
Exclusive
March 3, 04:32 PM
Environment and War: What is happening to Ukrainian forests, steppes, and nature reservesPhoto
March 3, 03:45 PM
Ukraine faces resistance to accelerated EU accession - Reuters
Exclusive
March 3, 01:15 PM
The Verkhovna Rada's defense committee is ready to listen to businesses and refine legislation on Defence City
March 3, 01:07 PM
EU urges Ukraine to grant access to Druzhba for Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia - FT
Exclusive
March 3, 12:11 PM
How to act when a child has a high fever - pediatrician's advice
Publications
Exclusives
White House to gather defense contractor executives to discuss accelerating weapons production

Kyiv • UNN

 • 316 views

Executives of American defense contractors will visit the White House on Friday to discuss increasing weapons production. US President Donald Trump previously announced unlimited ammunition supplies and the operation of enterprises under emergency powers.

White House to gather defense contractor executives to discuss accelerating weapons production

Leaders of American defense contractors plan to visit the White House on Friday to discuss increasing arms production. This was reported to CNN by a White House official, according to UNN.

Details

US President Donald Trump sought to project confidence in the US military's capabilities, stating on Tuesday that there is an "almost unlimited supply" of American ammunition and that "wars can be fought 'forever' and very successfully using only these supplies."

Earlier on Tuesday, the US President told Politico that defense companies are operating under emergency powers to accelerate arms production.

The US predicted that the operation against Iran would last 4-5 weeks, but there is potential for it to continue - Trump02.03.26, 19:14 • 14600 views

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
White House
Donald Trump
United States