White House to gather defense contractor executives to discuss accelerating weapons production

Leaders of American defense contractors plan to visit the White House on Friday to discuss increasing arms production. This was reported to CNN by a White House official, according to UNN.

Details

US President Donald Trump sought to project confidence in the US military's capabilities, stating on Tuesday that there is an "almost unlimited supply" of American ammunition and that "wars can be fought 'forever' and very successfully using only these supplies."

Earlier on Tuesday, the US President told Politico that defense companies are operating under emergency powers to accelerate arms production.

