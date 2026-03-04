White House to gather defense contractor executives to discuss accelerating weapons production
Executives of American defense contractors will visit the White House on Friday to discuss increasing weapons production. US President Donald Trump previously announced unlimited ammunition supplies and the operation of enterprises under emergency powers.
Leaders of American defense contractors plan to visit the White House on Friday to discuss increasing arms production. This was reported to CNN by a White House official, according to UNN.
US President Donald Trump sought to project confidence in the US military's capabilities, stating on Tuesday that there is an "almost unlimited supply" of American ammunition and that "wars can be fought 'forever' and very successfully using only these supplies."
Earlier on Tuesday, the US President told Politico that defense companies are operating under emergency powers to accelerate arms production.
