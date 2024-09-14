White House on Putin's threats: very dangerous rhetoric, but not new

White House Press Secretary Karin Jean Pierre said that the comments of Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin are dangerous, but not new rhetoric for Russia, which uses it in its propaganda during the war. UNN writes with reference to the White House.

"His comments (by Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin - ed.) are definitely very dangerous rhetoric. But it is not new to Russia. In fact, it was the main message of Russian propaganda in their war. This is their aggression. This is what they did," said White House Press Secretary Karin Jean Pierre.

The White House has stated that US policy on the use of US weapons to strike Russian territory remains unchanged. No significant statements on this topic are expected after US President Joe Biden's meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

"The policy has not changed. But I will continue to say that the president is committed to ensuring that Ukraine has what it needs to defend itself from Russian aggression, to defend its democracy," she added.

Recall

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that the issue of long-range weapons for Ukraine was discussed and he would pass on the information to U.S. President Joseph Biden.