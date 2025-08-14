WhatsApp accused Russian authorities of attempting to deprive 100 million users of secure communication

$41.430.02
48.080.12
ukenru
Exclusive
06:07 AM • 2848 views
There is a shortage and the situation is worsening every month: expert on private shuttle drivers
August 13, 07:25 PM • 15802 views
The Cabinet of Ministers proposes to strengthen responsibility for violating the curfew
August 13, 04:57 PM • 31595 views
Trump named condition for meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
August 13, 03:45 PM • 36885 views
We agreed on 5 common principles for ending the war: Zelenskyy on negotiations with the US President and European leaders
Exclusive
August 13, 02:07 PM • 38137 views
Defence City - an opportunity not to lose aviation: the Verkhovna Rada is working to support the industry
August 13, 01:29 PM • 41039 views
The number of civilian casualties in Ukraine in July reached a three-year high, with only the beginning of the Russian invasion seeing more - UN
Exclusive
August 13, 12:02 PM • 75302 views
Military observer on Mi-8: transferring control over repairs to a company with Russian ties is a risk
Exclusive
August 13, 10:06 AM • 77418 views
In Zaporizhzhia, a man shot at the TCC - police
Exclusive
August 13, 09:48 AM • 150154 views
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
August 13, 09:00 AM • 66570 views
Scandal at Max Korzh's concert in Poland: Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms detention of three Ukrainians
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
0m/s
58%
756mm
Popular news
"Coalition of the Willing": No restrictions on the Armed Forces of Ukraine and no veto on Ukraine's path to the EU and NATO in a "peace" agreementAugust 13, 11:47 PM • 7224 views
US and Russia discuss occupation of Ukraine based on Israel model - The Times sourcesPhotoAugust 14, 12:06 AM • 10125 views
Mass protests in Serbia: dozens injured reportedVideoAugust 14, 01:04 AM • 9788 views
Trump has long sought a meeting with Putin, but risks being "trapped" - The Atlantic01:32 AM • 5986 views
Russia refuses to make territorial concessions to Ukraine and maintains old war goals04:22 AM • 10405 views
Publications
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
Exclusive
August 13, 09:48 AM • 150154 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
Exclusive
August 13, 08:39 AM • 125879 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:18 AM • 116591 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?August 12, 05:43 PM • 127448 views
Legal paradox or how the Supreme Court applied the same legal norm differently in similar casesAugust 12, 04:50 PM • 98407 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Friedrich Merz
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
United Kingdom
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Balenciaga sells a bag resembling a supermarket package for $1000August 13, 02:38 PM • 24215 views
Daughter of former US President Joe Biden, Ashley, files for divorce after 13 years of marriageAugust 13, 12:40 PM • 46794 views
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first timePhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:39 AM • 100178 views
Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognized and searched by police in IbizaVideoAugust 13, 05:47 AM • 116683 views
"Shrek 5" Premiere Officially Postponed: New Cinema Release Date SetVideoAugust 12, 06:19 PM • 49329 views
Actual
The Times
Shahed-136
Brent Crude
Cryptocurrency
WhatsApp

WhatsApp accused Russian authorities of attempting to deprive 100 million users of secure communication

Kyiv • UNN

 • 240 views

WhatsApp states that Russia is trying to block the messenger to prevent secure communication. Roskomnadzor announced restrictions on calls in WhatsApp and Telegram.

WhatsApp accused Russian authorities of attempting to deprive 100 million users of secure communication

After Roskomnadzor announced restrictions on calls in WhatsApp and Telegram, the Meta messenger stated that the Russian authorities are trying to block the service to prevent people from using secure communication. This information was reported by the Telegram channel ASTRA, writes UNN.

Details

WhatsApp officially commented on the attempts of Russian authorities to restrict the messenger's operation. The statement, published after reports of blocking, notes that the service uses end-to-end encryption by default and protects users' right to private communication.

Kremlin nervous due to pressure on Russian media in Europe - intelligence7/18/25, 8:19 PM • 7862 views

WhatsApp is confidential, protected by end-to-end encryption by default, and resists government attempts to violate people's right to secure communication - that's why Russian authorities are trying to block WhatsApp for more than 100 million of our users in the country

- the company's statement reads.

The messenger assured that it will continue to do everything possible so that users worldwide, including Russia, have access to secure communication channels.

Earlier, Roskomnadzor announced the start of restricting calls in WhatsApp and Telegram, explaining it as a fight against "phone scammers." The Ministry of Digital Development of the Russian Federation stated that the regulator's decision "will help reduce the number of fraudulent calls."

Telegram also commented on the actions of the Russian regulator, emphasizing that the platform already has tools to protect users from unwanted calls and abuses.

Telegram was the first to introduce detailed privacy settings for calls so that each user could independently decide who to accept calls from, or completely disable them

- noted the press service.

Recall

On August 9, Roskomnadzor blocked the Signal messenger in the Russian Federation. According to British intelligence, this is an attempt to restrict communications and strengthen state control over access to information.

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldTechnologies
WhatsApp
Telegram
Signal