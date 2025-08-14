WhatsApp accused Russian authorities of attempting to deprive 100 million users of secure communication

After Roskomnadzor announced restrictions on calls in WhatsApp and Telegram, the Meta messenger stated that the Russian authorities are trying to block the service to prevent people from using secure communication. This information was reported by the Telegram channel ASTRA, writes UNN.

WhatsApp officially commented on the attempts of Russian authorities to restrict the messenger's operation. The statement, published after reports of blocking, notes that the service uses end-to-end encryption by default and protects users' right to private communication.

WhatsApp is confidential, protected by end-to-end encryption by default, and resists government attempts to violate people's right to secure communication - that's why Russian authorities are trying to block WhatsApp for more than 100 million of our users in the country - the company's statement reads.

The messenger assured that it will continue to do everything possible so that users worldwide, including Russia, have access to secure communication channels.

Earlier, Roskomnadzor announced the start of restricting calls in WhatsApp and Telegram, explaining it as a fight against "phone scammers." The Ministry of Digital Development of the Russian Federation stated that the regulator's decision "will help reduce the number of fraudulent calls."

Telegram also commented on the actions of the Russian regulator, emphasizing that the platform already has tools to protect users from unwanted calls and abuses.

Telegram was the first to introduce detailed privacy settings for calls so that each user could independently decide who to accept calls from, or completely disable them - noted the press service.

On August 9, Roskomnadzor blocked the Signal messenger in the Russian Federation. According to British intelligence, this is an attempt to restrict communications and strengthen state control over access to information.