“What's there to comment on?” The keeper ironically reacted to a journalistic investigation with his data in Getcontact
Kyiv • UNN
The head of the Odesa RSA ironically commented on a journalistic investigation into his possible involvement in the sand business. The investigation is based on data from Getcontact, where his friend's phone number is listed as “Kiper's godfather.
The head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, Oleh Kiper, ironically commented on a journalistic investigation into his alleged involvement in the seizure of the assets of a Russian businessman, UNN reports .
Details
Thus, journalists of the Schemes program, based on the Getcontact program, claimed that Kiper was connected to Volodymyr Osipov, and thus to businessman Serhiy Shapran, who, in turn, allegedly "took away" assets from Russian businessman Igor Naumets related to sand mining in Kyiv region. The key point in this investigation is that Volodymyr Osipov's phone number is listed in the Getcontact database as "Kiper's godfather." There is no other information about Kiper's direct connection to Shapran and Naumets in the investigation.
"Because of my Getcontact profile, I was made a baron of sand and grain. I don't even know how to comment on this..
Given my current position, I communicate with a lot of people, and if tomorrow someone commits a murder or their lawyer has me on Getcontact, am I involved in this? That's why I don't even know what to comment on, frankly," Kiper said.
It should be added that the investigation was launched immediately after the resignation of Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin was announced. The media often referred to Oleh Kiper as Kostin's successor, so there is an opinion that Kiper is being "knocked down" from his position in this way. Kiper himself has repeatedly stated that he has not been offered the position of Prosecutor General and that this issue has not been discussed. At the same time, he thanked for the attention.
If they spit in your back, you are ahead. The caravan is moving - the dogs are barking. I am very pleased that my person is not forgotten,
We also recall that on the eve of the telegrams, the channels reported that the journalistic investigation against Kiper was allegedly ordered by Mykhailo Brodskyi, who is allegedly directly involved in sand mining, illegal construction and the port (probably the river port in Kyiv, whose beneficiary is ex-official Brodskyi).