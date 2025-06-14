$41.490.00
World Blood Donor Day, Sevastopol City Day and Furniture Maker's Day: what else is celebrated on June 14
June 14, 03:30 AM • 13667 views
World Blood Donor Day, Sevastopol City Day and Furniture Maker's Day: what else is celebrated on June 14
June 13, 07:49 PM • 31497 views
Three Ukrainians killed in tragic road accident in France - Zelenskyy
June 13, 06:18 PM • 36569 views
In Ukraine, children without mandatory vaccinations may be banned from attending educational institutions: the government has submitted a bill to the Rada
June 13, 03:24 PM • 80797 views
Five mini-series that keep you in suspense until the finale: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
June 13, 03:04 PM • 66434 views
G7 Summit in Canada: What can Ukraine expect
Exclusive
June 13, 02:34 PM • 57563 views
All modernizations and replacement of components for military and aviation equipment undergo state certification and approval - representative of Ukroboronprom
June 13, 11:58 AM • 59001 views
The EU has agreed to extend temporary protection for refugees from Ukraine until March 2027
June 13, 09:49 AM • 72820 views
MFA issued recommendations for Ukrainians due to the escalation in the Middle East: it advises not to travel to Israel, Iran and a number of countries
Exclusive
June 13, 08:47 AM • 78605 views
Financial literacy for children: how to form a healthy attitude to money from an early age
June 12, 05:14 PM • 96871 views
Trump said he was disappointed with Ukraine and Russia, as a deal could have been reached
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Life hacks for bloggers: how to improve and simplify blogging 07:09 AM • 9386 views
What Russia is proposing is not a peace plan, but an ultimatum written in such a way that Ukraine could never fulfill it - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 492 views

The President of Ukraine called the Russian Federation's ceasefire proposal an ultimatum. He emphasized that Russia's conditions do not comply with the Constitution and the desires of Ukrainians.

What Russia is proposing is not a peace plan, but an ultimatum written in such a way that Ukraine could never fulfill it - Zelenskyy

Russia understands that their proposal does not comply with the Constitution and international law. This is an ultimatum that cannot be fulfilled, but Ukraine must negotiate. This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview for the American television channel Newsmax, reports UNN. 

Russia has written a so-called proposal, and it clearly understands: everything written there does not comply with either the Constitution of Ukraine, or the law, or international law, or the desire of Ukrainians. What Russia is offering is not a peace plan, but an ultimatum written in such a way that Ukraine could never fulfill it. Let's be frank: Russia is an aggressor. They came to us. And therefore it is already a compromise that we have to sit down at the negotiating table with murderers and negotiate something

- Zelensky said.

He added that Ukraine has shown that it is ready for anything for the sake of peace. But for everything except surrender.

"Let's be honest, what is a ceasefire if not just a ceasefire? Why should there be conditions for a ceasefire?", - Zelensky emphasized.

Let us remind you

The Russians stated to the Ukrainian delegation in Istanbul that they understand that their memorandum is an ultimatum and Ukraine will not accept it. Therefore, strong intermediaries are needed so that the Russian Federation cannot refuse the agreements reached at the negotiations. The USA does not currently look like a strong intermediary.

Yana Sokolivska

Yana Sokolivska

WarPolitics
Istanbul
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
