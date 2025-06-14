What Russia is proposing is not a peace plan, but an ultimatum written in such a way that Ukraine could never fulfill it - Zelenskyy

Russia understands that their proposal does not comply with the Constitution and international law. This is an ultimatum that cannot be fulfilled, but Ukraine must negotiate. This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview for the American television channel Newsmax, reports UNN.

Russia has written a so-called proposal, and it clearly understands: everything written there does not comply with either the Constitution of Ukraine, or the law, or international law, or the desire of Ukrainians. What Russia is offering is not a peace plan, but an ultimatum written in such a way that Ukraine could never fulfill it. Let's be frank: Russia is an aggressor. They came to us. And therefore it is already a compromise that we have to sit down at the negotiating table with murderers and negotiate something - Zelensky said.

He added that Ukraine has shown that it is ready for anything for the sake of peace. But for everything except surrender.

"Let's be honest, what is a ceasefire if not just a ceasefire? Why should there be conditions for a ceasefire?", - Zelensky emphasized.

The Russians stated to the Ukrainian delegation in Istanbul that they understand that their memorandum is an ultimatum and Ukraine will not accept it. Therefore, strong intermediaries are needed so that the Russian Federation cannot refuse the agreements reached at the negotiations. The USA does not currently look like a strong intermediary.