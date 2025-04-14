What is happening is a disgrace: Trump called the Russian strike on Sumy "horrific"

Trump commented on the Russian strike on Sumy and said it was "terrible." This is reported by MSN, reports UNN.

Details

US President Donald Trump called the Russian attack on Sumy a "terrible thing" and added that the Kremlin "made a mistake."

I think it was terrible, and I was told they made a mistake, but I think it's a terrible thing. I think this whole war is terrible - said the American president.

Assessing the situation in general, Trump criticized the very fact of the war in Ukraine. According to him, if he remained the US president, the Russian invasion would not have happened.

This country would never have allowed this war to start if I were president. What is happening is a disgrace - stressed the head of the United States,

Trump also noted that the depth of the conflict and its consequences are much larger than many imagine. He mentioned the millions of dead Ukrainians, destroyed cities, and culture wiped off the face of the earth.

Millions of people who should have lived have died. Cities are being destroyed all over Ukraine. The whole culture is gone. You know, chapels, churches, everything that was in Ukraine was one of the most beautiful in the world. Most of them are destroyed and torn to a million pieces - added Trump.

Reminder

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed his condolences to Ukrainians over the missile strike on Sumy, stressing the importance of achieving a lasting peace.

On April 13, the Russians carried out a terrorist attack on the city of Sumy, killing 34 people and wounding 117. Therefore, today Ukraine has declared a Day of Mourning.

