"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 3944 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 22079 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 17864 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 22880 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 31945 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 66011 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 61577 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 34193 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59727 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 107116 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

What is happening is a disgrace: Trump called the Russian strike on Sumy "horrific"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4004 views

Donald Trump commented on the Russian attack on Sumy, calling the terrorist strike a "horrific thing." He also criticized the war in Ukraine, emphasizing its масштабні наслідки та руйнування.

What is happening is a disgrace: Trump called the Russian strike on Sumy "horrific"

Trump commented on the Russian strike on Sumy and said it was "terrible." This is reported by MSN, reports UNN.

Details

US President Donald Trump called the Russian attack on Sumy a "terrible thing" and added that the Kremlin "made a mistake."

I think it was terrible, and I was told they made a mistake, but I think it's a terrible thing. I think this whole war is terrible

- said the American president.

Assessing the situation in general, Trump criticized the very fact of the war in Ukraine. According to him, if he remained the US president, the Russian invasion would not have happened.

This country would never have allowed this war to start if I were president. What is happening is a disgrace

- stressed the head of the United States,

Trump also noted that the depth of the conflict and its consequences are much larger than many imagine. He mentioned the millions of dead Ukrainians, destroyed cities, and culture wiped off the face of the earth.

Millions of people who should have lived have died. Cities are being destroyed all over Ukraine. The whole culture is gone. You know, chapels, churches, everything that was in Ukraine was one of the most beautiful in the world. Most of them are destroyed and torn to a million pieces

- added Trump.

Reminder

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed his condolences to Ukrainians over the missile strike on Sumy, stressing the importance of achieving a lasting peace. 

On April 13, the Russians carried out a terrorist attack on the city of Sumy, killing 34 people and wounding 117. Therefore, today Ukraine has declared a Day of Mourning.

The US expresses its deepest condolences: Rubio called the missile attack on Sumy a "tragic reminder"13.04.25, 21:18 • 3936 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

PoliticsNews of the World
Marco Rubio
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine
Sums
