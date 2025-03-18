Western media speculate on the topic of negotiations regarding Ukraine – Kovalenko
Kyiv • UNN
The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council stated the activation of publications in Western media regarding possible negotiations of Ukraine. These materials are often based on anonymous sources and have no real basis.
Western media are speculating on the topic of negotiations. This was reported by the Head of the Center for Combating Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, Lieutenant Andriy Kovalenko, UNN reports.
Details
The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, Andriy Kovalenko, spoke about the information field surrounding possible negotiations on Ukraine.
According to him, there is currently an active flow of publications in the Western media that build forecasts and concepts that often have no real basis.
Kovalenko noted that such materials are based on anonymous sources and may contain assumptions that are not subsequently confirmed.
Now is an incredible time for Western media - you can fantasize about negotiations, analyze and pass it off as insights with reference to several anonymous sources. To produce concepts that mostly do not become realities of the negotiation process, but you can always say that "it was on the table, they just didn't agree"
He stressed that the real picture of the negotiation process will become clear later, and now there is a period of media hype.
According to him, discussions of possible solutions and scenarios do not always reflect real political agreements, and are sometimes just assumptions or speculations.
The reality will be somewhat later and more specific. Now is the time for media hype
Let us remind you
The President of Ukraine stated that Ukraine is demonstrating openness to a 30-day ceasefire, but its implementation requires the cessation of any prior demands from the Russian Federation.
Zelenskyy: Ukraine is ready for a 30-day ceasefire, but Russia must stop making demands17.03.25, 22:24 • 16834 views