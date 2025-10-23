Weinstein's ex-wife Georgina Chapman risks losing apartment worth 3.5 million

Harvey Weinstein's ex-wife and designer Georgina Chapman may lose her New York apartment in West Village due to a $2.5 million mortgage debt. This property was purchased by Chapman and her brother in 2009 and is currently valued at over $3.5 million, writes UNN with reference to Realtor.

Details

According to legal documents obtained by Page Six, the 49-year-old fashion designer, who was married to 73-year-old Weinstein from 2007 to 2021, "received a notice of property seizure on October 15."

The notice states that decisive measures will be taken against Chapman, who (according to documents reviewed by Realtor, along with her brother Edward Chapman, signed the mortgage for this property).

You are in danger of losing your home. If you do not respond to this summons and complaint, do not provide a copy of the response to the mortgage company's attorney, and do not file it with the court, a default judgment may be entered, resulting in the loss of your home. - the publication writes.

The mortgage company in question - CrossCountry Mortgage LLC - claims that Chapman and her sibling owe $2.5 million on their loan, which, according to documents, was taken out in January 2022.

Page Six notes that Weinstein's ex-wife "signed a promissory note to secure this amount" with a loan that required monthly payments of $9,114.58 from March 2022 to February 2052.

The complaint states that Chapman "failed to perform her mortgage obligations" and "failed to pay a portion of the principal, interest, taxes, assessment fees, water rates, insurance premiums, escrow deposits, and other payments."

In addition to the $2.5 million principal, Chapman is also allegedly required to pay overdue penalties, advances, and other due payments. If the sale of the property does not cover the full amount, the mortgage company's attorneys will petition the court to recover the remaining debt.

The apartment Georgina Chapman may lose

It is a luxurious two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment in West Village, purchased by Chapman and her brother in 2009 for $1.7 million. It is now valued at over $3.5 million.

The original description mentioned a "huge sunny living room, professional kitchen, and L-shaped balcony" with panoramic city views. Despite purchasing the home over 15 years ago, Chapman and her brother took out new loans, including a 2022 mortgage and another loan in March 2025.

In 2022 documents, Chapman listed an address in upstate New York, although her connection to that property is unclear. The property is not owned by Chapman's partner, Adrien Brody, with whom she has lived since 2019 along with her two children from Weinstein, India and Dashiell.

It is also unknown whether Chapman used the West Village apartment for her own residence, or whether it was primarily used by her brother.

Other financial troubles of the model

The property seizure is not the designer's only financial problem.

According to documents from The Real Deal, GFP Real Estate sued Chapman for $1.4 million for an office at 80 Eighth Avenue in New York. Chapman and Weinstein, convicted of rape in 2020, ended their relationship in 2017 after numerous accusations against him.

My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain… Caring for my young children is my top priority - she said then.

The divorce was finalized in 2021, and Chapman received a payout of $15 to $20 million.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison for third-degree rape and first-degree sexual assault. His trial for third-degree rape was postponed, and a new trial is scheduled for late 2025.