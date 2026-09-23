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Weinstein sentenced to 15 years in prison for sexually assaulting an assistant

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 • 1560 views

The former producer was found guilty of sexually assaulting Miriam Haley in 2006. Weinstein denies the accusation.

Weinstein sentenced to 15 years in prison for sexually assaulting an assistant

On Wednesday, a judge in New York sentenced former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein to 15 years in prison for sexually assaulting a former production assistant in 2006. The sentence was handed down after the former movie mogul was found guilty during a retrial last year, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

Details

In June 2025, 74-year-old Weinstein was found guilty of committing a first-degree criminal sexual act against Miriam Haley at his apartment in Manhattan. This marked the culmination of a six-year legal saga during which his 2020 conviction was overturned by New York State’s highest court. Weinstein denies assaulting anyone or engaging in nonconsensual sexual acts.

On Wednesday, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg praised Haley’s testimony and said he was moved by her courage.

A representative for Weinstein said that he continues to maintain his innocence and categorically disagrees with the verdict handed down by Judge Curtis Farber.

Weinstein was first found guilty in New York in 2020—for assaulting Haley and raping actress Jessica Mann—and was sentenced to 23 years in prison. In 2024, New York State’s highest court overturned that conviction, ruling that the trial had not been fair. During the retrial in 2025, jurors found him guilty on the count involving Haley, acquitted him of charges that he assaulted former model Kaja Sokola, and were unable to reach a verdict on the rape charge involving Mann.

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The third trial on the charges involving Mann ended in May without a verdict (mistrial). The following month, prosecutors dropped the charges after Mann said she did not wish to testify at a fourth trial.

Weinstein, who co-founded Miramax, was also found guilty of rape and sexual assault in California in 2022 and sentenced to 16 years in prison. In June, a California appeals court upheld those convictions but ordered the sentence to be reconsidered because the trial judge had considered his New York convictions as an aggravating factor, and those convictions were later overturned.

Weinstein’s first conviction became an important milestone for the #MeToo movement, which encouraged women to speak openly about sexual harassment or assault by powerful men.

More than 100 women, including prominent actresses, accused Weinstein of misconduct. He rejects these accusations.

Antonina Tumanova

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