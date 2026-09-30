Weather on September 30: temperatures of up to 20°C in Ukraine, sunny in Kyiv
Kyiv • UNN
On September 30, variable cloudiness without significant precipitation will prevail in Ukraine. It will be sunny in Kyiv, with daytime temperatures reaching 17°C.
On Wednesday, September 30, variable cloudiness is expected across most of Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.
Details
According to weather forecasters, no significant precipitation is expected; only in the Azov Sea region and Crimea will there be occasional brief rain during the day. Fog in places in the western regions in the morning.
The wind will be predominantly northeasterly at 7–12 m/s. The daytime temperature will be 15–20° above zero
It will be sunny in Kyiv and the region on Wednesday, with no precipitation expected. The daytime temperature will be 15–17°.
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