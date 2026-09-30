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Weather on September 30: temperatures of up to 20°C in Ukraine, sunny in Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 120 views

On September 30, variable cloudiness without significant precipitation will prevail in Ukraine. It will be sunny in Kyiv, with daytime temperatures reaching 17°C.

Weather on September 30: temperatures of up to 20°C in Ukraine, sunny in Kyiv

On Wednesday, September 30, variable cloudiness is expected across most of Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to weather forecasters, no significant precipitation is expected; only in the Azov Sea region and Crimea will there be occasional brief rain during the day. Fog in places in the western regions in the morning.

The wind will be predominantly northeasterly at 7–12 m/s. The daytime temperature will be 15–20° above zero

- the statement says.

It will be sunny in Kyiv and the region on Wednesday, with no precipitation expected. The daytime temperature will be 15–17°.

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Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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