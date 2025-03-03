Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and what the temperature will be on Monday
Kyiv • UNN
On March 3, it will be cloudy in Ukraine, with temperatures ranging from 0 to +7 degrees. Wet snow is possible in Zhytomyr, Chernihiv, Sumy regions and Crimea.
On Monday, March 3, cloudy weather is expected in Ukraine, with no significant precipitation. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.
Details
The air temperature during the day will be +2+5 degrees, in the west it is expected to reach +7, in the east it will be around zero.
Precipitation is mostly not expected, with only light wet snow or snow with rain likely in Zhytomyr, Chernihiv, Sumy regions and Crimea.
It will be cloudy in Kyiv and the region. The daytime temperature will be 2-4 degrees Celsius.
