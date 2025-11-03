$42.080.01
12:16 AM
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Weather in Ukraine on November 3: showers in some places, fog in others

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1680 views

On Monday, November 3, variable cloudiness is expected in Ukraine, moderate rains in the western regions, and fog in some areas. The air temperature will be from 11 to 16 degrees Celsius.

Weather in Ukraine on November 3: showers in some places, fog in others

On Monday, November 3, the weather in Ukraine will be partly cloudy. Precipitation is expected in some regions, and forecasters also predict fog. This is reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, according to UNN.

Details

According to forecasters, there will be no precipitation in most regions. Moderate rains are expected only in the western regions during the daytime. At the same time, significant precipitation will occur in places in the Carpathians.

Fog is also warned about. In the morning, it will be in Chernivtsi, Ivano-Frankivsk, Ternopil, and Khmelnytskyi regions.

The wind will mostly be from the southeast, moving at a speed of 7 to 12 meters per second.

No sharp temperature changes are predicted yet. During the day, thermometers will show from 11 to 16 degrees Celsius.

  • In the North and Center: Daytime temperature +10°..+15°. Cloudy, rain in places.
    • In the South: Daytime temperature +16°..+20°. Partly cloudy, mostly without significant precipitation.
      • In the West: Daytime temperature +10°..+14°. Cloudy, rain expected.
        • In the East: Daytime temperature +14°..+18°. Partly cloudy.
          • In Kyiv: Daytime temperature +13°..+15°. Cloudy, light rain possible.

            Vita Zelenetska

