August 16, 01:32 PM • 35094 views
Before Zelenskyy's visit to Washington: leaders of the "coalition of the willing" to hold a video meeting tomorrow
August 16, 12:47 PM • 65575 views
We have successes in extremely difficult areas near Dobropillia and Pokrovsk: Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff
Exclusive
August 16, 10:46 AM • 48771 views
Trump-Putin Summit in Alaska: What Has Changed for Ukraine
August 16, 09:52 AM • 51849 views
European leaders made a statement after talking with Zelenskyy and Trump about the Alaska summit: what they said about territories and security guarantees
August 16, 08:59 AM • 49085 views
Zelenskyy to arrive at the White House on Monday, then a possible meeting with Putin - Trump
August 16, 07:28 AM • 47974 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a lengthy conversation with Trump about the results of the summit with Putin: heading to Washington on Monday
August 15, 11:06 PM • 244013 views
We could not find full understanding, there is no agreement yet: Trump on negotiations with Putin
August 15, 08:15 PM • 212442 views
Britain to deploy troops to Ukraine within a week of ceasefire - The Telegraph
August 15, 08:08 PM • 167277 views
Alaska Talks: US Considers Sanctions Against Russian Oil Giants to End War
August 15, 07:11 PM • 154661 views
Trump and Putin met in AlaskaPhoto
Weather forecast: where it will rain in Ukraine on Sunday

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1054 views

On Sunday, August 17, cloudy weather with clearings is expected in Ukraine. Short-term rains and thunderstorms will pass in the central, western regions and Khmelnytskyi region.

Weather forecast: where it will rain in Ukraine on Sunday

On Sunday, August 17, most of Ukraine will be cloudy with clearings. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, in the afternoon, short-term rains, thunderstorms, and in some areas hail and squalls of 15-20 m/s will occur in most central regions, Transcarpathia, Prykarpattia, and Khmelnytskyi region; no precipitation is expected in the rest of the territory.

The wind will be south-westerly, in the western and northern regions it will change to north-westerly during the day, 5-10 m/s. The temperature in the western and northern regions will be 23-28°, in the rest of the territory 27-32°.

- the report says.

In Kyiv and the region, it will be cloudy with clearings and rainy on Sunday. The air temperature will be 26-28°.

A week of contrasts and deep processes: horoscope for all Zodiac signs for August 11 – 1711.08.25, 09:00 • 132337 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Weather and environment
Ukraine