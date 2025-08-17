Weather forecast: where it will rain in Ukraine on Sunday
Kyiv • UNN
On Sunday, August 17, cloudy weather with clearings is expected in Ukraine. Short-term rains and thunderstorms will pass in the central, western regions and Khmelnytskyi region.
On Sunday, August 17, most of Ukraine will be cloudy with clearings. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.
Details
According to forecasters, in the afternoon, short-term rains, thunderstorms, and in some areas hail and squalls of 15-20 m/s will occur in most central regions, Transcarpathia, Prykarpattia, and Khmelnytskyi region; no precipitation is expected in the rest of the territory.
The wind will be south-westerly, in the western and northern regions it will change to north-westerly during the day, 5-10 m/s. The temperature in the western and northern regions will be 23-28°, in the rest of the territory 27-32°.
In Kyiv and the region, it will be cloudy with clearings and rainy on Sunday. The air temperature will be 26-28°.
