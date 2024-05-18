Weather for May 19: partly cloudy, mostly without precipitation

On May 19, partly cloudy weather without precipitation will remain in Ukraine. This was reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, UNN reports.

Details

Precipitation is not expected in most of Ukraine. Only in the afternoon on the Left Bank and in the western regions there will be short-term rains and thunderstorms.

Winds are expected to change directions, 3-8 m/s.

Temperatures are 7-12° at night and 19-24° during the day; in the Carpathians, 3-8° at night and 13-18° during the day.

Partly cloudy weather in the Kyiv region, no precipitation. Wind of variable directions, 3-8 m/s.

The temperature in the region will be 7-12° at night, 19-24° during the day; in Kyiv - 10-12° at night, 22-24° during the day.

