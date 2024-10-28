We shared our experience with Europeans. Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise took part in the meeting of the international group on digital photo image analysis in Hague

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Forbidden love: US government bans its employees in China from having intimate relationships with locals

April 3, 06:18 PM

South Korea allocated 100 million dollars in aid to Ukraine - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

April 3, 06:22 PM

They are sending fake “circles” in Telegram: the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported a new type of fraud

April 3, 06:37 PM

Milk scandal: in Georgia, the largest producer fed cows with chicken manure

April 3, 06:59 PM

"He speaks logical things": Elon Musk's father said he admires Putin

April 3, 07:15 PM
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

We shared our experience with Europeans. Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise took part in the meeting of the international group on digital photo image analysis in Hague

Kyiv

 • 15047 views

The experts of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise took part in the meeting of the international group on the analysis of digital photographic images in Hague.

We shared our experience with Europeans. Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise took part in the meeting of the international group on digital photo image analysis in Hague

Specialists from Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise represented Ukraine and shared their experience in analyzing photo images with European colleagues during the annual meeting of the Digital Image Analysis Working Group (DIWG) of the European Network of Forensic Science Institutions (ENFSI) in The Hague, UNN reports.

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, KFI experts have analyzed thousands of photo and video materials in various cases. For example, a significant part of the work was the analysis of materials related to the temporary occupation of Kyiv and the northern regions of Ukraine in early 2022. Experts identified Russian military personnel who committed crimes on the territory of Ukraine. In addition, work is being systematically carried out to identify Ukrainian prisoners of war at the request of their relatives or at the request of pre-trial investigation bodies

- said Oleksandr Ruvin.

During the international meeting, participants focused on the latest technologies for analyzing digital images, innovative methods of processing digital evidence, and sharing best practices that strengthen forensic science around the world.

In particular, the experts of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise discussed with their foreign colleagues the difficulties and opportunities of using innovative solutions in the field of photo and video examination, which play a key role in the objective investigation of crimes.

The participation of our experts in such international events confirms their professional training and ability to effectively use digital tools to conduct examinations in the investigation of crimes at the national and international levels. We use a similar research methodology and similar tools, but the experience of working in a military context is new to our European partners

- said Oleksandr Ruvin.

He also emphasized that the work of the KFOR experts is becoming part of the evidence base of Russia's military aggression against Ukraine, which will be used to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Oleksandr Ruvin is convinced that cooperation with international colleagues will help all participants improve their methods, introduce more effective tools and maintain a high level of expert research.

Earlier, KFI told UNN how the identification of Ukrainian soldier Oleksandr Matsiyevsky, who was shot by the Russian occupiers for saying "Glory to Ukraine", was carried out.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War
The Hague
Ukraine
Kyiv
