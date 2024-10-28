We shared our experience with Europeans. Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise took part in the meeting of the international group on digital photo image analysis in Hague
Specialists from Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise represented Ukraine and shared their experience in analyzing photo images with European colleagues during the annual meeting of the Digital Image Analysis Working Group (DIWG) of the European Network of Forensic Science Institutions (ENFSI) in The Hague, UNN reports.
Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, KFI experts have analyzed thousands of photo and video materials in various cases. For example, a significant part of the work was the analysis of materials related to the temporary occupation of Kyiv and the northern regions of Ukraine in early 2022. Experts identified Russian military personnel who committed crimes on the territory of Ukraine. In addition, work is being systematically carried out to identify Ukrainian prisoners of war at the request of their relatives or at the request of pre-trial investigation bodies
During the international meeting, participants focused on the latest technologies for analyzing digital images, innovative methods of processing digital evidence, and sharing best practices that strengthen forensic science around the world.
In particular, the experts of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise discussed with their foreign colleagues the difficulties and opportunities of using innovative solutions in the field of photo and video examination, which play a key role in the objective investigation of crimes.
The participation of our experts in such international events confirms their professional training and ability to effectively use digital tools to conduct examinations in the investigation of crimes at the national and international levels. We use a similar research methodology and similar tools, but the experience of working in a military context is new to our European partners
He also emphasized that the work of the KFOR experts is becoming part of the evidence base of Russia's military aggression against Ukraine, which will be used to bring the perpetrators to justice.
Oleksandr Ruvin is convinced that cooperation with international colleagues will help all participants improve their methods, introduce more effective tools and maintain a high level of expert research.
Earlier, KFI told UNN how the identification of Ukrainian soldier Oleksandr Matsiyevsky, who was shot by the Russian occupiers for saying "Glory to Ukraine", was carried out.