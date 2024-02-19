We have a problem with ammunition, but the war is entering a phase when unmanned vehicles are fighting - Pavliuk

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 104116 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 113372 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 155979 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 159363 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 256534 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175294 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166257 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148460 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 229462 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113114 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

We have a problem with ammunition, but the war is entering a phase when unmanned vehicles are fighting - Pavliuk

We have a problem with ammunition, but the war is entering a phase when unmanned vehicles are fighting - Pavliuk

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23976 views

The commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said that although ammunition is a problem, the war is entering a phase where unmanned vehicles are fighting and destroying about 70% of targets.

New units are being created in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and there are also needs for additional equipment, artillery, and ammunition. At the same time, military operations are entering a phase where unmanned vehicles are fighting.

This was stated in an interview with the Radio Liberty project "Donbas Realities" by the commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavlyuk, UNN reports .

Details

The war is moving into a different phase, where unmanned vehicles are fighting. (...) So far, unmanned vehicles can contribute to this as much as possible. But the percentage of enemy destruction is very different from what it was at the beginning of the war and now.

According to him, the percentage of destruction by unmanned means in recent months is about 70% of targets.

But without people, there will be no success, no real action. Without a soldier who will not fulfill his task, will not enter the enemy's position, will not destroy those who are there.

The military noted that the Armed Forces of Ukraine need to constantly replenish units that are engaged in combat operations, and new units are being created. In this sense, there is a certain problem with ammunition.

Ammunition is the biggest problem, apart from air defense. And equipment, especially artillery. That's why there are a lot of requests

When asked about cooperation with partners to meet military needs, General Pavliuk noted that all partners have an understanding that Ukraine needs help, but there is another issue of capacity.

Unfortunately, we cannot provide everything. These are the capabilities not only of our country, but also of our partners. (...) That is why we are working around the world to find the resources that our army needs. 

Recall

The commander of the Ukrainian Air Force Mykola Oleshchuk reported the destruction of two more Russian occupiers' aircraft - Su-34 and Su-35S fighters - on February 19 in the Eastern sector.

The Russian army attacked two communities in Mykolaiv region with artillery and drones on February 18, shelling the settlements, but causing no casualties.

A series of explosions are reported in Russia: "loud" in rostov, taganrog and bryansk19.02.24, 10:54 • 28189 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

War
sukhyi-su-34Su-34
ukrainian-ground-forcesUkrainian Ground Forces
ukrainian-air-forceUkrainian Air Force
oleksandr-pavliukOleksandr Pavliuk
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
mykolaivMykolaiv

