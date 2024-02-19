We have a problem with ammunition, but the war is entering a phase when unmanned vehicles are fighting - Pavliuk

New units are being created in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and there are also needs for additional equipment, artillery, and ammunition. At the same time, military operations are entering a phase where unmanned vehicles are fighting.

This was stated in an interview with the Radio Liberty project "Donbas Realities" by the commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavlyuk, UNN reports .

Details

The war is moving into a different phase, where unmanned vehicles are fighting. (...) So far, unmanned vehicles can contribute to this as much as possible. But the percentage of enemy destruction is very different from what it was at the beginning of the war and now. - General Pavlyuk said.

According to him, the percentage of destruction by unmanned means in recent months is about 70% of targets.

But without people, there will be no success, no real action. Without a soldier who will not fulfill his task, will not enter the enemy's position, will not destroy those who are there. - Pavliuk said.

The military noted that the Armed Forces of Ukraine need to constantly replenish units that are engaged in combat operations, and new units are being created. In this sense, there is a certain problem with ammunition.

Ammunition is the biggest problem, apart from air defense. And equipment, especially artillery. That's why there are a lot of requests ," said the commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces.

When asked about cooperation with partners to meet military needs, General Pavliuk noted that all partners have an understanding that Ukraine needs help, but there is another issue of capacity.

Unfortunately, we cannot provide everything. These are the capabilities not only of our country, but also of our partners. (...) That is why we are working around the world to find the resources that our army needs. - Pavliuk said.

