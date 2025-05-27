We are working to attract capital to Ukraine: Zelenskyy on the results of the meeting with government officials

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard reports from government officials on the country's economic prospects and announced work on practical changes to ensure the possibility of attracting capital to Ukraine. Zelenskyy said this in his evening address, reports UNN.

Today, I had reports from government officials - regarding the economic prospects of our country, the decisions that are needed to ensure the operation of enterprises in Ukraine - enterprises that already exist, and the establishment of new businesses. We are working in detail on practical changes. To attract capital to Ukraine, to ensure the possibility of the most profitable joint work with partners for investment and reconstruction of Ukraine. Normal social life in Ukraine, the development of our infrastructure, our communities, Ukrainian medicine, our educational opportunities - everything that ensures people's lives - is possible only with real and tangible economic growth. This is a key task for the government - said Zelenskyy.

Following the meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he had instructed to significantly increase the production of interceptor drones, as well as to provide separate funding for the Ukrainian ballistic program - for faster missile production.