We are working to attract capital to Ukraine: Zelenskyy on the results of the meeting with government officials

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

Summer 2025 in colors and styles: the main trends in interior design

Odesa, Zakarpattia, and Volyn: Expert Talks About Vacation Options

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

Manicure and pedicure: main trends of summer 2025

9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

How to save money on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

American Music Awards 2025: Billie Eilish's Triumph and List of Winners

Jia Jia and De De: Names chosen in competition for Hong Kong's twin panda cubs

A powerful explosion occurred at a chemical plant in China: a pillar of smoke rose into the sky

Top trends of prom fashion 2025: what is relevant and how much it costs

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

Top trends of prom fashion 2025: what is relevant and how much it costs

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
Risk as a gift: how technology from the "gray" market becomes a Trojan horse in your personal use

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

HBO has officially introduced the actors who will play Harry Potter, Hermione, and Ron in the new series

Jia Jia and De De: Names chosen in competition for Hong Kong's twin panda cubs

American Music Awards 2025: Billie Eilish's Triumph and List of Winners

Marvel is preparing a new spin-off of "WandaVision": the first names from the cast have become known

We are working to attract capital to Ukraine: Zelenskyy on the results of the meeting with government officials

Kyiv • UNN

Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard reports from government officials on Ukraine's economic prospects and announced work on changes to attract capital and investment.

We are working to attract capital to Ukraine: Zelenskyy on the results of the meeting with government officials

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard reports from government officials on the country's economic prospects and announced work on practical changes to ensure the possibility of attracting capital to Ukraine. Zelenskyy said this in his evening address, reports UNN.

Today, I had reports from government officials - regarding the economic prospects of our country, the decisions that are needed to ensure the operation of enterprises in Ukraine - enterprises that already exist, and the establishment of new businesses. We are working in detail on practical changes. To attract capital to Ukraine, to ensure the possibility of the most profitable joint work with partners for investment and reconstruction of Ukraine. Normal social life in Ukraine, the development of our infrastructure, our communities, Ukrainian medicine, our educational opportunities - everything that ensures people's lives - is possible only with real and tangible economic growth. This is a key task for the government

- said Zelenskyy.

Earlier

Following the meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he had instructed to significantly increase the production of interceptor drones, as well as to provide separate funding for the Ukrainian ballistic program - for faster missile production. 

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyPolitics
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
