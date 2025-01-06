We are preparing good diplomatic news for Ukraine - Zelenskyy
Kyiv • UNN
The President held a meeting on international negotiations for January and the acceleration of arms supplies. A meeting in the Ramstein format is being prepared to discuss strengthening Ukraine's air defense.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he held a meeting with international partners today and announced good diplomatic news for Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
"Today I held a meeting with international experts to plan our meetings and negotiations for January. We are accelerating the supply of weapons to Ukraine and working for new and longer-term relations with partners. We are preparing good diplomatic news for Ukraine," Zelenskyy said.
Recall
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced preparations for a meeting in the Ramstein format this week. The meeting will discuss strengthening Ukraine's air defense with the participation of dozens of partner countries.