President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he held a meeting with international partners today and announced good diplomatic news for Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

"Today I held a meeting with international experts to plan our meetings and negotiations for January. We are accelerating the supply of weapons to Ukraine and working for new and longer-term relations with partners. We are preparing good diplomatic news for Ukraine," Zelenskyy said.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced preparations for a meeting in the Ramstein format this week. The meeting will discuss strengthening Ukraine's air defense with the participation of dozens of partner countries.