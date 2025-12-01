"We are here because we know that if we give up, chaos will win": Prosecutor General Kravchenko praised the work of prosecutors

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko, in his greeting on the Day of Prosecutors of Ukraine, stated that the work of prosecutors is "about strength that does not require unnecessary gestures," thanked his colleagues for their endurance, and emphasized that "we are here because we know that if we give up, chaos will win," UNN reports.

Details

"Colleagues, this day is not about celebrations. This day is about our service. About what is not visible in the news, not included in reports, and not measured by statistics. Every day you touch human pain. Every day you make decisions on which people's trust in the state depends. And you do this in a warring country. At a time when any mistake costs too much," the Prosecutor General said in his greeting.

I often think about what keeps us in the prosecutor's office all these years. Certainly not comfort, not stability, not peace. We are here because we know that if we give up, chaos will win. I want to tell you one simple thing. You are the ones who hold the system, and I hold on to you. - Kravchenko emphasized.





The Prosecutor General stated: "Today, among us, there are those who left their offices and went to war. They made a choice that needs no comment. Their actions speak louder than any speeches. Unfortunately, there are those whom we will no longer see."

"And when I think of them, I understand. We have no right to work just any way. We must work the way they lived. Honestly, fearlessly, without half-tones," Kravchenko noted.

The Prosecutor General emphasized that "our work is not about loud words. It is about the silence in which decisions are made. About a cool head in hot moments. About the ability to stand when others step aside. About strength that does not require unnecessary gestures."

I know how difficult it sometimes is. I know how complex the cases you get are. I know that much of what you do will not be seen, praised, or appreciated by anyone. But I see and I know. I want everyone in this system who opens the doors of the prosecutor's office every morning to know. I am here, and I am responsible for the common line we hold. Not you separately, not me separately, but us together. I never promised you an easy path. And I will not do so today. But I promise to be there where it is difficult. To be the one who will not back down. And to demand exactly as much as I demand from myself. - Kravchenko stressed.

According to him, "our Ukrainian prosecutor's office is changing not with words, but with the character of the people who work in it." "We will not return to the old days. We will not allow ourselves to be used. We will not be an instrument. We are a state pillar that stands firm even when there is a storm around. And I want everyone who works in the prosecutor's office today to stop for a second and feel - you are part of the force that holds our country," the Prosecutor General said.

"Colleagues, thank you for your endurance. For your character, for your honesty in small things and in big decisions. For not lowering your eyes when you say 'I serve the Ukrainian people.' May this day be a reminder not of the profession, but of the path you have chosen, and that we are walking it together. Happy holiday to us!" Kravchenko concluded.

