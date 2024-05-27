Road was flooded in Pechersk in Kyiv, and the accident was localized

A water leak occurred on Laboratorna Street in Kyiv's Pechersk district, but it did not affect the water supply to residential buildings, the accident was localized, KCSA reported on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

"The emergency repair team localized the water leak that occurred on Laboratorna Street in the Pechersk district," KCSA said, citing data from Kyivvodokanal.

"The leak occurred from two water wells on the roadway. Experts are currently pumping out water to find out the cause of the leak," the state administration said.

Water supply to residential buildings, as indicated, is not affected by the outage, and subscribers are supplied with water.

