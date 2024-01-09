Obolonska street in Kyiv: water supply system breakdown, traffic on the street blocked - Kyiv City State Administration
Kyiv • UNN
Traffic on Obolonska Street in Kyiv is blocked due to a water main breakdown, repair crews are working at the scene.
In Kyiv, traffic on Obolonska Street is blocked due to a water supply accident. Road workers and specialists from Kyivvodokanal are working at the scene. This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration, UNN reports.
Details
Traffic is blocked from Voloska Street to Mezhyhirska Street
Currently, Kyivavtodor workers are treating the street with anti-icing materials.
Kyiv utilities localize water leak on Velyka Vasylkivska Street08.01.24, 22:35 • 120060 views