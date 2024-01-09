Obolonska street in Kyiv: water supply system breakdown, traffic on the street blocked - Kyiv City State Administration

In Kyiv, traffic on Obolonska Street is blocked due to a water supply accident. Road workers and specialists from Kyivvodokanal are working at the scene. This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration, UNN reports.

Details

Traffic is blocked from Voloska Street to Mezhyhirska Street the statement said.

Currently, Kyivavtodor workers are treating the street with anti-icing materials.

Kyiv utilities localize water leak on Velyka Vasylkivska Street