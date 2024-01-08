Kyiv utilities localize water leak on Velyka Vasylkivska Street

The water leak that occurred in Kyiv on Velyka Vasylkivska Street due to damage to the water main has been localized. All consumers remain with water supply services. This was reported by Kyivvodokanal, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that Kyivvodokanal specialists arrived at the scene of the accident and localized the leak. The emergency team is currently preparing to start repair work.

The road services are dealing with the consequences of the leakage and treating the road with de-icing agents.

Addendum Addendum

Rapid and significant cold snap and a sharp change in ground temperature have led to an increase in the number of accidents, especially in the longest-lived sections of the networks. Therefore, the capital's utilities continue to work in an enhanced mode and promptly eliminate emergencies.