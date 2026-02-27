Warner Bros. Discovery signed a merger agreement with Paramount Skydance

$43.210.03
Russian troops blew up a dam near Kostiantynivka – a threat of ecological catastrophe emergedVideo
Exclusive
February 27, 03:15 PM • 13387 views
Spring: Is Ukraine threatened by large-scale flooding and what will happen to Kyiv?
February 27, 02:14 PM • 20480 views
Pension reform planned for parliamentary consideration this year - Minister
Exclusive
February 27, 11:15 AM • 30470 views
Legislation on Defence City needs correction: the market calls for improving criteria for resident inclusion
February 27, 10:21 AM • 32772 views
Utility tariffs prescribed in the memorandum with the IMF - what will happen to prices
February 26, 10:38 PM • 37395 views
The IMF approved a new four-year financing program for Ukraine worth over $8 billion
February 26, 07:13 PM • 51695 views
Ukraine finalizes development of energy recovery strategy and updated protection by March 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 26, 04:20 PM • 45522 views
Attacks on water supply systems: can Russians leave Ukraine without water?
February 26, 03:08 PM • 39167 views
Digital hryvnia to be introduced after the war – NBU focused on regulating virtual assets
February 26, 02:09 PM • 33362 views
Ukraine introduces a new mechanism for drug price transparency through e-prescriptions
Publications
Exclusives
Court case on the death of businessman Adnan Kivan postponed again: next hearing scheduled for March 12PhotoFebruary 27, 12:25 PM • 24241 views
How to transfer data from one Android smartphone to another - instructionsFebruary 27, 02:16 PM • 19613 views
When to expect magnetic storms in March - NOAA forecastFebruary 27, 02:39 PM • 17769 views
Pakistan and Afghanistan on the brink of open war - what this means for Ukraine03:45 PM • 13078 views
China warns its citizens in Russia about the risk of military service: what is behind this signal04:38 PM • 11992 views
Top iconic horrors: classics that never get oldVideo08:06 PM • 3054 views
China warns its citizens in Russia about the risk of military service: what is behind this signal04:38 PM • 12002 views
Pakistan and Afghanistan on the brink of open war - what this means for Ukraine03:45 PM • 13090 views
When to expect magnetic storms in March - NOAA forecastFebruary 27, 02:39 PM • 17779 views
How to transfer data from one Android smartphone to another - instructionsFebruary 27, 02:16 PM • 19624 views
From TV series to Manhattan streets: John F. Kennedy Jr.'s style is back in fashionPhoto06:52 PM • 3616 views
Legendary Jim Carrey triumphed at the Cesar Awards and thanked his family in his speech05:35 PM • 5492 views
David Guetta becomes a father at 58: first photos of newborn SkylerPhoto04:49 PM • 6338 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with TsymbalyukFebruary 27, 04:23 AM • 25971 views
The Rolling Stones denied Jagger's permission to use "Gimme Shelter" for a film about Melania TrumpFebruary 26, 06:10 PM • 23329 views
Warner Bros. Discovery signed a merger agreement with Paramount Skydance

Kyiv • UNN

 • 272 views

Media giant Warner Bros. Discovery officially merged with Paramount Skydance after Netflix refused to outbid the final price. This merger gives Paramount access to iconic Warner Bros. franchises.

Warner Bros. Discovery signed a merger agreement with Paramount Skydance

Media giant Warner Bros. Discovery has officially signed a merger agreement with Paramount Skydance, marking one of the biggest events in Hollywood history. The decision was made after a long struggle for assets, in which streaming service Netflix also participated, but the latter refused to outbid the competitors' final price. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The agreement was signed on Friday morning after Netflix did not offer an amount equivalent to $31 per share, stopping at $27.75.

Netflix had the legal right to double PSKY's offer. As you all know, they ultimately decided not to. This led to the signing of the agreement with PSKY this morning. So, that's where it all ended.

- said Warner Bros. Chief Strategy Officer Bruce Campbell.

Netflix withdraws from talks to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery, ceding to Paramount27.02.26, 04:23 • 5256 views

The market reacted to the news with a sharp rise in Paramount shares by 24% and Netflix by 13%, as investors approved the end of the exhausting race.

Antitrust risks and strategic advantages of the merger

Despite expectations that the EU antitrust committee would easily approve the deal, the merger has already attracted the attention of California Attorney General Rob Bonta, who announced the start of an investigation.

The merger project includes about $29 billion in debt, but it gives Paramount access to iconic Warner Bros. franchises such as "The Matrix" and "Fantastic Beasts." The new structure will gain a significant market share, which will allow it to compete more effectively with global streaming leaders and optimize content creation costs.

Paramount cleared antitrust hurdles in the US for the acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery21.02.26, 05:56 • 4908 views

Stepan Haftko

EconomyNews of the World
Film
Series
Reuters
Netflix